Since New Year's Eve, one person in Virginia has died from COVID every hour as state surpasses 5,000 cases for third straight day

Since New Year's Eve, roughly one person in Virginia has died from COVID-19 every hour. By April 1, that could increase to about five deaths per hour, according to projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Both agencies correctly predicted the state would surpass 5,000 deaths on the last day of 2020.

Nationally, the U.S. shattered daily records on Friday, reporting more than 4,000 deaths for the first time. That's a person dying every 20 seconds.

Virginia's current death toll is at 5,312 people. Health officials say even this is an undercount due to delays in reporting and the verification of death certificates.

The first week of 2021 in Virginia has also seen the top-five highest COVID case numbers ever recorded in the state. Friday marks the third day in a row that Virginia reported more than 5,000 additional cases.

At 5,238 new infections, Friday is the third-highest single-day increase in Virginia. The state is now averaging 4,736 new cases each day in the last week.