Site in Manchester proposed for Winfree Cottage

A once-enslaved woman’s neglected, weather-beaten home, deposited in a Shockoe Bottom parking lot for the last two decades, could be moved to a permanent site within the next year.

City officials would like to move the Winfree Cottage, the 19th-century home of Emily WInfree, to city-owned land in Manchester, next to Charles Sydnor Playground at 15th and Maury streets, across from Blackwell Elementary. City council has budgeted $500,000 for the move, which could take place as early as next spring, “pending community feedback,” said Kimberly Chen, a city project manager.

“We wanted the move to be intentional, not just where we can put it,” Chen said Tuesday of the preferred site, near a school and not far from the cottage’s original site on Commerce Street, between Perry and Porter streets.

The two-room house that was home to Winfree and her children came to the public’s attention in 2002 when it was slated for demolition by developers. Preservationists stepped in to save it, saying it was historically significant, representing an area of post-Civil War Richmond where Blacks lived and worked.

The cottage was donated to the city and moved out of harm’s way, to Shockoe Bottom, while a permanent site was found. The clapboard cottage underwent modest repairs a few years ago, but is still boarded up and sits on wooden beams. The Richmond Slave Trail runs nearby. A Slave Trail sign posted in front of the cottage notes it was home to Winfree, “one of the thousands of black Richmonders who made the transition from bondage to freedom, and made a life in Reconstruction era Richmond amidst her extended family and neighbors.”

“Emily Winfree’s life story is an intricate narrative of hardship, resilience and triumph which was revealed through the unprecedented rescue of her modest cottage,” the sign reads.

Winfree and the cottage are the subjects of a new book, “The Life & Legacy of Enslaved Virginian Emily Winfree,” by Jan Meck and Virginia Refo. The Richmond Times-Dispatch wrote about the book and the cottage in February.

“I'm so pleased that the Winfree Cottage has finally found a home,” Meck said Tuesday. “We will continue to work to make it into an educational venue in Emily's honor.”