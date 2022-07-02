Six injured in Chesterfield house fire

Six people were injured and five of them hospitalized in a house fire Saturday morning, according to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. at a house in the 2900 block of Brentwood Circle. The fire was under control shortly after 6 a.m.

Three adults were taken to the hospital with burns. Three children suffered smoke inhalation, and two of them were taken to the hospital, the fire department said.

Injuries to one adult and two children were considered life-threatening, the fire department said in a news release.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

This is a developing story.