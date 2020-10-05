Six Richmond-area post offices report tampered mailboxes early Monday; could contain election ballots

Several U.S. Postal Services offices in the Richmond area reported allegations of tampering with its outside mailboxes early Monday morning.
The reported thefts come during the third week of early voting for the upcoming presidential election, including mail-in absentee ballots. At this time, neither the U.S. Postal Service nor the Virginia Department of Elections can confirm if any election mail was in the various boxes.
“We believe mail was taken from the tampered boxes,” Michael Romano, a U.S. Postal Service inspector, said in an interview.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service department is investigating six locations where reports were called in at about 7 a.m. Monday:
• Westhampton Post Office, 805 Glenburnie Road in Richmond
• Glen Allen Post Office, 4990 Sadler Place in Glen Allen
• Midlothian Post Office, 1201 Sycamore Square Drive in Midlothian
• Lakeside Post Office, 2100 E. Parham Road in Henrico County (Richmond mailing address)
• Regency Branch Post Office, 2000 Starling Drive in Henrico
• Pocoshock Creek Post Office, 7501 Lady Blair Lane in North Chesterfield
Anyone who dropped mail off at any of the six locations from approximately 3 a.m. Saturday to early Monday morning should report a potential mail theft case to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.
“Mail theft is typically very low, but these are crimes of opportunity and this does occur,” Romano said. “Postal inspectors need to engage immediately and start conducting an aggressive investigation.”
Mail theft is a federal felony, punishable up to five years per count of theft, Romano said.
Last month, nearly 1 million Virginia residents had requested an absentee ballot ahead of Election Day. Virginia voters have until Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. to request an absentee ballot. All absentee ballots submitted by mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received by noon on Nov. 6 to be counted.