Six shot, one fatally, at large party in Chester

Chesterfield County police on Saturday were continuing to investigate a multiple shooting in Chester Friday night that left one person dead and five others wounded by gunfire. Two others sustained non-firearm related injuries.

Police said they were called at 9:38 p.m. to the area of Weybridge and Surry roads for reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and attempted to render emergency medical care to him. However, the victim died at the scene.

As police continued to investigate, they discovered that five other shooting victims with non-life threatening wounds had been transported to area hospitals or other locations.

Police are withholding the name of the victim who died until relatives can be notified.

A Chesterfield police watch commander on Saturday confirmed the gunfire broke out at large gathering of people, but an estimate on the number present was not available.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or suspects. It wasn't immediately known whether there was one or multiple shooters.