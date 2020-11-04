Sixth District School Board race remains close; Second District sees upset

Barlow, a lawyer, serves on the board of the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School, where he had been advocating for the removal of the school's admissions test, which he said could unintentionally harm students of color.

He also kickstarted a conversation about removing police officers from school during the civil unrest over the summer, something White has said she does not support.

This is White’s third time seeking the seat. She bested Barlow by about 2,000 votes, preliminary unofficial results show.

Barlow said that although his campaign "fell short," he will still be advocating for RPS students.

"This term came with some real challenges – from a leadership change in RPS, to entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Virginia Department of Education, to the unveiling of a cheating scandal at Carver Elementary, to rezoning, to navigating the complexities of COVID-19." Barlow said in a statement. "I couldn’t be more thankful for all of you who have contributed toward advancing the interests of our kids through policy recommendations, advocacy, and volunteerism."

Progressive newcomer Stephanie Rizzi appears to have secured the 5th District seat vacated by outgoing board member Pat Sapini.