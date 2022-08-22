Sixth former Delta Chi student pleads guilty in hazing death of VCU's Adam Oakes

Benjamin Corado, who was identified in court as the recruitment chair of the Delta Chi fraternity at Virginia Commonwealth University, pleaded guilty Monday in Richmond Circuit Court to misdemeanor charges of hazing and giving alcohol to a minor in connection to the death of Adam Oakes.

As part of a plea agreement, Corado received no jail time, 100 hours of community service and a requirement to participate in four hazing prevention training sessions. If he does as instructed, the state can dismiss the charges after one year.

Corado, 20, is the sixth former member of the fraternity to plead guilty or be found guilty of hazing or serving alcohol to a minor following Oakes' death in February 2021.

Eleven students were charged, and none of the six has received jail time. Hazing and serving alcohol to a minor are Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500. The Oakes family pushed for a bill that would upgrade hazing to a felony, but the bill failed to gain consensus during the legislative session.

Oakes, a 19-year-old freshman, died of alcohol toxicity following an off-campus party in which fraternity brothers instructed him to drink an excessive amount of Jack Daniels whiskey.

As the recruitment chair, Corado oversaw the new pledges, prosecutor Mike Hollomon said. Oakes was an underground pledge, meaning the fraternity's national headquarters had not approved him to join. But the members of Delta Chi initiated him anyway.

The night of Oakes' death, Corado gave his fraternity little brother a drink of half rum, half cola, Hollomon said. The little brother, who was not named in court and who pledged alongside Oakes, vomited and passed out in the laundry room. Members of the fraternity positioned him on his side to limit the risk of choking on his own vomit.

Corado first pleaded no contest Monday morning. Reminded by the prosecution that the agreement called for a guilty plea, he changed his plea to guilty, which Judge Clarence N. Jenkins Jr. accepted.

Corado did not make a statement in court, and he gazed toward Oakes' family and friends during the hearing, said Courtney White, Oakes' cousin.

"I don't feel like he showed any remorse for what happened to Adam," White said after the hearing. "This one was different."

Corado declined to comment. As part of his plea agreement, he will attend four hazing prevention seminars led by the Oakes family's foundation, Love Like Adam. Eric Oakes, Adam's father, said there's little point in Corado speaking at a hazing-prevention session if he doesn't feel like he did anything wrong.

Three former Delta Chi members who were defendants in the case, Andrew White, Jason Mulgrew and Christian Rohrbach, attended training sessions at the University of Lynchburg and Randolph College over the weekend.

"Adam's Law," which took effect this year, requires colleges in Virginia to conduct in-person hazing prevention training for its student organizations.