Small tornado confirmed in Goochland County

The National Weather Service on Friday said that a tornado likely occurred Thursday evening in Goochland County.

A preliminary survey shows widespread damage, uprooted and snapped trees near Rock Castle and Old Stage Roads.

The weather service said the tornado likely occurred at about 7:47 p.m. and measured about 100 yards wide, with gusts of up to 90 mph.

Sixteen homes were damaged, and Dominion Energy on Friday afternoon reported that about 1,000 customers had no power.

The weather service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina on Friday afternoon.

Severe storms are expected as early as 5 p.m. Friday, according to meteorologist Mike Montefusco.

He told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that a cold front crossing the area Friday afternoon is likely to trigger storms along and to the west of Interstate 95.

"Right now, central Virginia is at an slight risk for thunderstorms," Montefusco said. "For us, that means most of Richmond is at risk for strong winds and showers throughout the day."