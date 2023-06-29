The smoky conditions from Canadian wildfires that have spilled into wide sections of the U.S. will likely move out of Virginia by this weekend.

Richmond Times-Dispatch chief meteorologist Sean Sublette said the shift will happen as winds turn from the west and southwest.

"Movement of the smoke changes as large-scale wind patterns shift. When our winds a few miles up in the atmosphere are from the north or northwest, we will get waves of that smoke. Sometimes it will be worse than others," he said.

Smoke from the wildfires has drifted into southern Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and moving into parts of West Virginia. About 490 fires burning are burning in Canada, with 255 considered out of control.

The city of Richmond on Thursday posted an alert about the conditions on Twitter, saying those with "known health issues, such as respiratory or heart issues, should consider reducing their time and exertion outdoors today."

Canadian officials have said this is the country's worst wildfire season on record and they expect air quality to remain a concern through the summer, as long as the fires continue.

Sublette said the smoke seen in Virginia is coming from fires in Quebec and Ontario.

"The fires are large and most of them are in remote areas of Canada, so they will have to either burn themselves out or be put out by a soaking rain. Some may burn most of the summer," he said. "Don’t be surprised if we get smoky skies at least a few more times before the fall."

Sublette said fires are naturally occurring events in Canada, but this spring was especially hot and dry, making the ground more susceptible to fire.