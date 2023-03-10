An odor in an area of Chesterfield County has been traced to a "smoldering coal refuse pile due to historic mining in that area."

The county fire and emergency services department in a statement said the issue is happening in the Winterpock area.

The Chesterfield Emergency Communications Center has received several calls about the smell, the department said.

County emergency crews and Virginia state energy and environmental officials are working to address the issue.

"From our initial evaluation, there is no immediate threat to health and safety, and we will continue to monitor the situation," the statement said.