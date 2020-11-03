'Smooth' voting reported for local residents who headed to polls Tuesday despite coronavirus pandemic

Voters throughout the Richmond region went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in a contentious election marked by a wave of early, absentee, and mail-in voting because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some voters who cast ballots in person on Tuesday said they did so out of concern that mail-in votes could be challenged.
Victoria Patterson, who voted at Hickory Hill Community Center on Belt Boulevard in the city’s 8th District, said she worried that her ballot might not count if she tried to cast it before Election Day, fearing that it could get lost or tampered with in transit.
“I don't trust that early mail-in voting thing,” she said. “There's just too many crazy things going around in this world today.”
In the city’s North Side in Ginter Park, Karl Kuester said he looked forward to following the tradition of voting on Election Day rather than casting his ballot ahead of time.
"It really wasn't much of a thought for myself," he said about waiting to vote Tuesday. "It's got a long history. It stands apart from different days."
Kristen Greg, his 71-year-old mother-in-law, went to vote with him Tuesday. She said she felt it would be more appropriate to vote Tuesday despite the concerns about long waits and the potential spread of the coronavirus. “I’ve been voting this way since I was 21,” she said. “I think it’s the best way.”
Some voters went to the polls early to avoid potential long lines. By 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday - just 10 minutes after the polls opened - a quickly moving line of a few dozen voters had formed at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on River Road in Goochland County.
Among them was Ronnie Rice, a 64-year-old Goochland County resident.
"I work some long hours, and I wanted to go ahead and get it out of the way," said Rice, adding that he thinks voters have been galvanized by a divisive and contentious election campaign.
"I figured there would be a big turnout today," he said. "It's my voice, and I exercise it."
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, state election officials were reporting “smooth” voting at polling places, with only "minor issues" that did not result in any voters being turned away.
Through Monday, 2,758,957 Virginians already had voted, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Of those, 1,796,080 voted early in person. An additional 962,877 had voted through the mail.
As of Nov. 1, Virginia had 5,975,696 registered voters. That means about 46% of Virginia’s registered voters had cast their ballots before Election Day.
Voters in the Richmond area also expressed divergent views on the U.S. presidential race.
At Robious Middle School, Teresa Super, 52, voted for President Donald Trump.
“I’m not a fan of Trump as a person, he’s obviously not a politician. But I don’t know if that’s what we necessarily need in our country,” she said. “I feel like before COVID he worked very hard to improve our economic situation. I believe that given the opportunity, he can create jobs for Americans and put us back on a good track. At the end of the day, every American deserves to have a good quality of life. And that includes being able to work and provide for their families.”
At the North Courthouse Road Library in Chesterfield, Zena Franco and Antoine Williams said they voted for former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I can’t take another four years of Trump,” Franco said. “Biden is the best candidate right now.”
“We can’t keep going with all the lies,” Williams said. “We need change, we can’t keep going like this. The pandemic is getting worse.”
At Short Pump Elementary School in Henrico County, a steady flow of voters were entering the polling location by 7 a.m.
Henrico resident Courtney Wright said she and her husband decided to vote in-person, early in the morning, out of concern over possible voter intimidation at the polls and concern over potential fraud claims with mail-in votes.
"I think the world is so divided right now," she said. "People either believe what the president is telling them, or they do not. That makes you feel called to action."
Reporters Colleen Curran and C. Suarez Rojas contributed to this story.