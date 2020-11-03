'Smooth' voting reported for local residents who headed to polls Tuesday despite coronavirus pandemic

Voters throughout the Richmond region went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in a contentious election marked by a wave of early, absentee, and mail-in voting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some voters who cast ballots in person on Tuesday said they did so out of concern that mail-in votes could be challenged.

Victoria Patterson, who voted at Hickory Hill Community Center on Belt Boulevard in the city’s 8th District, said she worried that her ballot might not count if she tried to cast it before Election Day, fearing that it could get lost or tampered with in transit.

“I don't trust that early mail-in voting thing,” she said. “There's just too many crazy things going around in this world today.”

In the city’s North Side in Ginter Park, Karl Kuester said he looked forward to following the tradition of voting on Election Day rather than casting his ballot ahead of time.

"It really wasn't much of a thought for myself," he said about waiting to vote Tuesday. "It's got a long history. It stands apart from different days."