Snow leopard cub now on view at Metro Richmond Zoo

A three-month old snow leopard cub named Alakhai is now on view at the Metro Richmond Zoo.

Alakhai was born on Aug. 5 in private den where she spent the first few months of her life bonding with her mother, Elsa, according to the zoo.

Now she and her mother can be seen on exhibit.

"Alakhai and Elsa love to play, run, and wrestle together. Elsa is an experienced mother and very protective of her cub. Alakhai has a feisty demeanor and a big personality for her little body. Alakhai still nurses from mom, but she has begun to eat some meat," the zoo wrote in a statement.

The Metro Richmond Zoo has three snow leopards, including Alakhai, her mother Elsa and father Nitro.

According to the zoo, snow leopard cubs are born helpless and with their eyes closed. They depend completely on their mother for care and protection. Snow leopard fathers are not involved in the rearing of young. Cubs open their eyes around 7 days old and they begin to start crawling/walking around 3 to 4 weeks. In the wild, snow leopard cubs don’t venture out of their den until they are 2-4 months old.

Alakhai has had several check-ups with the veterinary team. During her final exam at 12 weeks old, she weighed about 9 pounds.