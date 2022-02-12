Social media videos & photos of major fire at Fox Elementary School

Richmonders watched aghast as Fox Elementary School in Richmond's Fan District caught fire on Friday night.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the call at 2300 Hanover Avenue as flames engulfed the school. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames until about 1 a.m., when the fire was mostly contained.

Much of the top floor and the roof of the school was destroyed or damaged. Built in 1911, Fox Elementary School has been a Richmond fixture for over 110 years.

Richmonders posted videos and photos of the major fire to social media throughout the night. Here are some of their videos of the devastating fire:

Read the Richmond Times-Dispatch's report of the fire here:

Fire engulfs Fox Elementary School; early warning may have gone unheeded At 9:29 p.m., the first call went out to firefighters, but after visiting the school, they reported seeing nothing out of place through the windows.

More videos from the Richmond Times-Dispatch here: