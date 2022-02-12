Social media videos & photos of major fire at Fox Elementary School

Richmonders watched aghast as Fox Elementary School in Richmond's Fan District caught fire on Friday night.
The Richmond Fire Department responded to the call at 2300 Hanover Avenue as flames engulfed the school. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames until about 1 a.m., when the fire was mostly contained.
Much of the top floor and the roof of the school was destroyed or damaged. Built in 1911, Fox Elementary School has been a Richmond fixture for over 110 years.
Richmonders posted videos and photos of the major fire to social media throughout the night. Here are some of their videos of the devastating fire:
Fire appears to be spreading to the western side of the roof. The east wing of Fox Elementary School has been engulfed in flames for the better part of an hour now pic.twitter.com/dSCJHCBQmX— Mary Kate Brogan (@MaryKateBrogan) February 12, 2022
Fox Elementary is on fire. pic.twitter.com/QMFtkICyEZ— Lauren Serpa Photographs (@SerpaLerpa) February 12, 2022
This is absolutely devastating at Fox Elementary. I have never seen something like this. pic.twitter.com/PNOk5BK4ca— Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) February 12, 2022
The smoke from Fox Elementary School over Marcus-David Peters Circle. pic.twitter.com/9XINNceQl9— Goad Gatsby (@GoadGatsby) February 12, 2022
I was at the scene of the fire at Fox Elementary in Richmond. Looks like the flames were mostly extinguished, but much of the roof/top floors were destroyed. Really tough to witness in my neighborhood. https://t.co/YSX3befGmO— Dylan Garner (@DGarnerRVA) February 12, 2022
Fox elementary on fire. Rpd working hard. #RVA pic.twitter.com/FiOrBMfnxt— Stef (@TooTallStef) February 12, 2022
Fox elementary is on fire pic.twitter.com/VtgmfyLosW— Kate Martin (@katekeepsit100) February 12, 2022
Fox Elementary in RVA is on fire and looks to be a terrible loss. pic.twitter.com/jNPssaHGeM— Kyle RVA (@804kyle) February 12, 2022
I’m at Fox Elementary. It’s on fire, superintendent is reportedly on the scene. The school looks like a total loss. pic.twitter.com/hYEPedslgt— kenya ✨ (@KenyaTheHunter) February 12, 2022
I am so sad about Fox Elementary School burning in #Richmond , VA late Friday night. Hopefully, there were no injuries. #RVA #fire pic.twitter.com/OIeUYZB3Ci— Bill Hark (@WTHark) February 12, 2022
Read the Richmond Times-Dispatch's report of the fire here:
At 9:29 p.m., the first call went out to firefighters, but after visiting the school, they reported seeing nothing out of place through the windows.
More videos from the Richmond Times-Dispatch here:
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran