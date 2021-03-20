Social workers pledge to maintain and beautify the Richmond Slave Trail

Olufemi Shepsu, a leader of the social workers association, said 15 or 20 members of their group plan to visit once or twice a month for the rest of the year to clean up garbage and lay down mulch. They’ll continue talking about long-term ideas for the site, too.

Singleton hopes to see an official historical marker and a monument near the river.

“What I would like to see is true acknowledgment and acceptance,” she said.

In 2011, the Richmond Slave Trail Commission installed signs along the river explaining how, beginning in 1619, enslaved people were crammed into boats, brought across the ocean, and forced to walk along the river in chains.

On Saturday, Shepsu led a libation ceremony, in which he poured water onto the ground as he called out the names of Black ancestors. He asked attendees to call out names of their ancestors and heroes. The names Malcolm X, Ida B. Wells and Martin Luther King Jr., among many others, were yelled in response.

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, who has called for greater attention to Richmond’s slave trade for years, said her enslaved ancestors decided to “live and survive so another generation can survive. We will be a voice for people who had no voice.”