Social workers pledge to maintain and beautify the Richmond Slave Trail

Along the southern bank of the James River, the Richmond Slave Trail has deteriorated into a muddy path of dirt littered with liquor bottles and plastic bags.
The trail is a 2-mile path that starts at the Manchester Docks, crosses the river at Mayo Island, passes the Reconciliation Statue and Lumpkin’s Jail, and ends at Richmond’s African Burial Ground. The trail marks the route that enslaved people walked from the boat in which they arrived to the market where they were to be sold.
Seeing the trail’s current state, the Richmond Association of Black Social Workers has committed to maintaining and beautifying the trail. On Saturday, they hosted an event with about 50 spectators to kick off the project.
“Look at this place,” said Lashawnda Singleton, president of the association. “This is unacceptable for it to be this way.”
The group of social workers has discussed cleaning up the trail for years. Late last year, they reached out to the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, which agreed to partner with the association. The city has paid for mulch, and the association will provide the people to lay it down.
The social workers raised money to erect street signs pointing visitors toward the beginning of the trail, which is located at a dead end on the other side of Interstate 95 and a wastewater treatment plant.
Olufemi Shepsu, a leader of the social workers association, said 15 or 20 members of their group plan to visit once or twice a month for the rest of the year to clean up garbage and lay down mulch. They’ll continue talking about long-term ideas for the site, too.
Singleton hopes to see an official historical marker and a monument near the river.
“What I would like to see is true acknowledgment and acceptance,” she said.
In 2011, the Richmond Slave Trail Commission installed signs along the river explaining how, beginning in 1619, enslaved people were crammed into boats, brought across the ocean, and forced to walk along the river in chains.
On Saturday, Shepsu led a libation ceremony, in which he poured water onto the ground as he called out the names of Black ancestors. He asked attendees to call out names of their ancestors and heroes. The names Malcolm X, Ida B. Wells and Martin Luther King Jr., among many others, were yelled in response.
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, who has called for greater attention to Richmond’s slave trade for years, said her enslaved ancestors decided to “live and survive so another generation can survive. We will be a voice for people who had no voice.”
Later, attendees were handed eggs, told to say a prayer, then directed to throw the egg in the river. The eggs plopped into the water, the shells cracking as they hit the surface. As the eggs travel down river, they will heal the wounds brought up the river, the participants were told.
Racism can affect a person’s mental health, Shepsu said, and that is a big part of the social workers’ mission.
Theopia Jackson, head of the Association of Black Psychologists, said the targeting of individuals based on their race can leave psychological scars.
Acknowledging that these scars can be caused by all types of racism, Jackson talked about the psychological impact on people of Asian descent after a white man in the Atlanta area killed eight people Tuesday, six of them women of Asian descent, amid rising discrimination against Asian Americans.
Jackson also spoke of the historical killing and displacement of Native Americans throughout history.
“Black lives matter so that all lives can matter,” she said.
Shepsu said he came Saturday to celebrate the survival of his ancestors and to heal wounds. He hopes the Richmond Slave Trail will become a place of reclamation and healing.
“We’re here to pay homage, but we’re also here to heal those wounds,” he said.
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich