Solar panel system proposed for closed landfill site in Henrico

A proposed solar panel system in Henrico to be built on a closed landfill would generate renewable energy for a pump station at a reduced cost for the county.

An agreement between the county and BrightSuite, a solar provider and a subsidiary of Dominion Energy, drew up a proposal that includes two acres of the Springfield Road Landfill in Glen Allen serving as the location for the solar panels. BrightSuite would design, install and maintain the 349-kilowatt system.

“We know that municipalities are looking for renewable and sustainable energy options,” said Joe Woomer, vice president of new business and customer solutions for Dominion Energy. “This project will lower (Henrico’s) carbon footprint and provide long term energy cost savings.”

Henrico is leasing the site for only $1 per year over a 30-year term, and will purchase the generated electricity to provide up to 100% of the power to manage the adjacent sewage pump station. With the county’s lower rate, taxpayers would save an estimated $600,000 to $700,000 in electricity costs in the next 30 years.

“The primary benefit is reducing our utility costs which come from taxpayer dollars,” said Henrico energy manager Carrie Webster. “We’re getting these solar systems with no upfront cost at all, and we’re reducing our operational costs, so it’s a real win-win.”

The Springfield Road Landfill, which is 191 acres in total, stopped operating as a municipal landfill in 2014, but currently takes in waste and recyclables as one of Henrico’s two public use areas.

The landfill has also produced 12 billion cubic feet of methane that has been used for renewable energy since 2010.

Upon gaining approval from the county’s Board of Supervisors, the plan is to start the design process later this year, start construction in 2024 and complete the project by spring 2025.

The Henrico and BrightSuite partnership previously created six solar photovoltaic systems within the county. This project would be the first in the region and among the first in the entire state to have solar panels installed at a closed landfill.

“There are only a few locales in Virginia that come close to this,” said Three Chopt district supervisor Tommy Branin. “This will establish Henrico as the leading locale in our region in environmental innovation and stewardship.”