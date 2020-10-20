Some geese were removed from Byrd Park - with the support of a goose task force. A new group sued to stop them

People from across Richmond who pay city taxes frequent the park, said Walters, yet only Byrd Park residents had a say. Walters said the city wouldn’t respond about whether there’s been a water study, if the geese were checked by a vet before being picked up and how many of the flock had angel wing.

“If the city is willing to go behind our backs and make these decisions for the public about geese, what on Earth else are they lying to us about?” said Walters.

Multiple requests for comment to the city were directed toward the two press releases - one sent on Sept. 25, the day before the first scheduled roundup that was later canceled, and a Oct. 16 release, the day the geese were officially rounded up.

The press releases state that the capturing of the domestic geese is consistent with USDA Federal Wildlife management guidelines and was approved by the Virginia Department of Wildlife.

The domestic geese will be quarantined in North Carolina at CWR’s facility, given a full vet exam and following a medical clearance, 60 will be available for adoption in Virginia, according to a city press release. Family units of geese will also be kept together, a statement Walters is skeptical about. The loss of a mate can impact bird survival.