Some Richmond-area voters head to polls early, though lines could be shorter due to early voting

By 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday - just 10 minutes after the polls opened - a quickly moving line of a few dozen voters had formed at the St. Mary's Episcopal Church voting site on River Road in Goochland County.

Several voters said they wanted to go ahead and get to the polls early on Election Day because they expected there would be a big voter turnout.

Among them was Ronnie Rice, a 64-year-old Goochland County resident.

"I work some long hours, and I wanted to go ahead and get it out of the way," said Rice, adding that he thinks voters have been galvanized by a divisive and contentious election campaign.

"I figured there would be a big turnout today," he said. "I expect it will be the biggest since I have been voting."

"It's my voice, and I exercise it," he said.

***

At Short Pump Elementary School in Henrico County, a steady flow of voters were entering the polling location by 7 a.m., but no long line had formed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}