Some Richmond-area voters head to polls early, though lines could be shorter due to early voting

By 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday - just 10 minutes after the polls opened - a quickly moving line of a few dozen voters had formed at the St. Mary's Episcopal Church voting site on River Road in Goochland County.
Several voters said they wanted to go ahead and get to the polls early on Election Day because they expected there would be a big voter turnout.
Among them was Ronnie Rice, a 64-year-old Goochland County resident.
"I work some long hours, and I wanted to go ahead and get it out of the way," said Rice, adding that he thinks voters have been galvanized by a divisive and contentious election campaign.
"I figured there would be a big turnout today," he said. "I expect it will be the biggest since I have been voting."
"It's my voice, and I exercise it," he said.
***
At Short Pump Elementary School in Henrico County, a steady flow of voters were entering the polling location by 7 a.m., but no long line had formed.
Courtney Wright, a Henrico resident, said both she and her husband decided to vote early in the morning about reading about concerns over possibly voter intimidation at the polls. Wright said she also decided to vote in person on election day out of concern there might be fraud claims about mail-in votes.
Wright said her vote went smoothly, taking less than five minutes.
"I think the world is so divided right now," she said. "People either believe what the president is telling them, or they do not. That makes you feel called to action."
***
There were no lines early Tuesday at Patrick Henry High school in Hanover County, where lines formed in 2016.
***
Some voting lines might be shorter than usual on Election Day because 69% of the votes Virginians cast in 2016 are already in.
Through Monday, 2,758,957 Virginians already had voted, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Of those 1,796,080 voted early in person. An additional 962,877 had voted through the mail.
Elections officials will still accept mail-in ballots as long as they are postmarked Tuesday and elections officials receive them by Friday at noon.
As of Nov. 1, Virginia has 5,975,696 registered voters. That means about 46% of Virginia’s registered voters had cast their ballots before Election Day.
Virginia’s voter turnout spikes above 70% in presidential elections. The state’s voter turnout was 72% in 2016, 71% in 2012 and 74% in 2008, when Barack Obama became the first Democrat to carry Virginia for president since 1964.