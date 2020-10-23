Some RPS teachers want a new elementary grading system in light of virtual learning

Teachers also are adjusting to new curricula rolled out this fall.

“When you throw in a virtual setting.... all of the equitable pieces are not there," Marshall said, of the extraordinary circumstances this school year. "For example, all RPS students don't have their Chromebooks yet right now. If a child doesn't have a Chromebook there are certain assignments that they cannot complete just because of the technology of the logistics of it.”

RPS was one of many districts across the country affected by a Chromebook shortage. The district has maintained that every student should have some sort of learning device, like a Chromebook or a tablet.

Tracy Epp, the system's chief academic officer, said Jason Kamras’ administration will meet about grading changes next week, and she understands why the teachers are concerned.

“I think there's a very understandable need to look at grading in light of the pandemic,” she said. “We made a commitment that if something wasn't working, we would come back to the drawing board.”

It’s not clear when division leadership would bring any proposed changes to the Board. They meet on October 26, but the only thing on the agenda is an action item on the Superintendent’s employment agreement. The marking period end on November 11.