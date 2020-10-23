Some RPS teachers want a new elementary grading system in light of virtual learning

Some Richmond Public Schools teachers want to revise the grading system for elementary students during virtual learning in a move they say would help ensure equity.
A petition launched online and signed by 400 people as of Friday afternoon calls for a move away from the traditional letter grade scale while children and teachers grapple with remote learning.
“Elementary teachers across the district are seriously concerned about traditional grading for [marking period 1&2] in a non-traditional, virtually inequitable setting,” the petition states.
Many signatories to the document, launched by Diane Marshall, a fifth grade teacher at William Fox Elementary, are RPS teachers. Marshall, the leadership team at Fox, and the many who signed the petition, support a pass/fail option, or a Satisfactory or Unsatisfactory grading system, similar to the system adopted when schools were shuttered on March 13 due to the pandemic.
The change, if made, would be the second major adjustment accommodating concerns with virtual learning. Last month, the Richmond School Board green-lighted schedule changes after many teachers and families reported students were exhausted and overwhelmed from having too much screen time.
Teachers also are adjusting to new curricula rolled out this fall.
“When you throw in a virtual setting.... all of the equitable pieces are not there," Marshall said, of the extraordinary circumstances this school year. "For example, all RPS students don't have their Chromebooks yet right now. If a child doesn't have a Chromebook there are certain assignments that they cannot complete just because of the technology of the logistics of it.”
RPS was one of many districts across the country affected by a Chromebook shortage. The district has maintained that every student should have some sort of learning device, like a Chromebook or a tablet.
Tracy Epp, the system's chief academic officer, said Jason Kamras’ administration will meet about grading changes next week, and she understands why the teachers are concerned.
“I think there's a very understandable need to look at grading in light of the pandemic,” she said. “We made a commitment that if something wasn't working, we would come back to the drawing board.”
It’s not clear when division leadership would bring any proposed changes to the Board. They meet on October 26, but the only thing on the agenda is an action item on the Superintendent’s employment agreement. The marking period end on November 11.
Westover Hills 2nd grade teacher Elizabeth Jorgen-Best said she signed the petition because she is genuinely concerned about how equitable the virtual year can be.
“If we’re changing the way our day looks, how we’re marking attendance, then shouldn’t we change how we’re grading our kids too?” she said.
