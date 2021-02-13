Some Virginia hospitals are nearing 100% ICU capacity and running out of beds, even as COVID hospitalizations decline

Others, such as VCU Medical Center, have prepared operating rooms for patient care in case another ripple of the pandemic pushes the hospital past limits. They haven't reached that breaking point yet, said Dr. David Lanning, the health center's interim chief medical officer.

"It's a fluid situation. If we do have another 50 patients admitted, then we may have to go to a different level of crisis management," Lanning said. "But fortunately, we're doing well so far. .. we could do this for as long as it takes."

Similar to almost every Virginia hospital, staffing shortages offset any benefit of expanding bed capacity.

At the end of last week, more than 1,000 hospital workers were sidelined due to quarantining, which can mean shortages for at least 10 days as recommended by state and federal guidance when exposed to the virus. It can be longer if any of those develop symptoms.

The VHHA reported almost 80 facilities with at least one team member out.