Some Virginia hospitals are nearing 100% ICU capacity and running out of beds, even as COVID hospitalizations decline

Cases are declining. Overall hospitalizations have stabilized. Yet 20 intensive care units in Virginia recently had no available beds. Thirteen hit at least 90% capacity.
Four of the 13 maxed out, according to federal data collected from Jan 29 through Feb. 4. One reached 107%, down from a haunting extreme that spiked Sentara Obici to 148% barely a month ago.
Updated weekly, the national figures show a harrowing snapshot of overwhelmed hospitals nearly a year into the pandemic that has killed at least 2,900 health care workers in the U.S. and infected more than 22,000 in Virginia.
Vaccines offered a chance at stopping the virus from winning in mid-December. Then, came the slower-than-expected rollout, data entry errors and a limited supply for millions of eligible people.
Now, two new, more-transmissible virus strains threaten to undo the progress that's seen COVID patient loads drop from a record high of more than 3,200 a month ago, making the risk of not accelerating vaccinations clear: more hospitalizations, more capacity issues.
But the numbers don't tell the complicated story of what's happening inside the units with the frailest people in their care, weeks after reeling from the state's deadliest month yet with almost 1,440 COVID deaths.
"It is a daily process of adjusting," said Dale Gauding, a senior communications adviser at Sentara Healthcare.
The task for hospitals of ensuring the sickest patients receive the care they need, and that more people don't die, has been ever-shifting. Debilitating. And their success depends largely on the behaviors of people outside of them.
Hospitalizations in Virginia, and in the U.S., hammered cities following more than 11 million people traveling between Christmas and Jan. 4 against public health guidance. Virginia had nearly 10,000 new cases on Jan. 14.
A Friday report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which monitors the virus' progression, provided a warning to the promising trends: if residents ignore the COVID restrictions, the state could close in on a peak as high as January's.
Despite federal data detailing high ICU capacity levels, health officials urge people to not delay medical care.
Some hospitals with wards on the brink of overflowing were used to functioning near capacity before the virus stretched resources thin. The difference now is the high percentages keep rolling in despite changes such as those at VCU Medical Center, which is at 99% capacity after reducing operations by 20%.
Virginia's ICUs running out of beds isn't only because COVID patients are filling them.
On Saturday, about 20% of the 1,991 hospitalized with the virus were currently in the ICU, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Barely 13% were on ventilators, which are used for patients with the most severe cases.
In January, data for VCU showed a decline in staffed ICU beds - 150 to 134 - after remaining static since late July.
On Dec. 18, Sentara Obici had 33 staffed ICU beds. Three weeks later, the number was cut in half and ICU capacity rose to 138%.
***
Most facilities are reassigning nurses to teams that provide additional care to patients. Wait times can last hours. Elective surgeries have been tapered off to release the strain on resources. No-visitor policies reinstated. Regular beds are converted to ICU ones to open capacity. Units meant for post-anesthesia care are now used to house COVID patients.
Others, such as VCU Medical Center, have prepared operating rooms for patient care in case another ripple of the pandemic pushes the hospital past limits. They haven't reached that breaking point yet, said Dr. David Lanning, the health center's interim chief medical officer.
"It's a fluid situation. If we do have another 50 patients admitted, then we may have to go to a different level of crisis management," Lanning said. "But fortunately, we're doing well so far. .. we could do this for as long as it takes."
Similar to almost every Virginia hospital, staffing shortages offset any benefit of expanding bed capacity.
At the end of last week, more than 1,000 hospital workers were sidelined due to quarantining, which can mean shortages for at least 10 days as recommended by state and federal guidance when exposed to the virus. It can be longer if any of those develop symptoms.
The VHHA reported almost 80 facilities with at least one team member out.
There are at least 228 cases associated with in-progress outbreaks at medical facilities, according to the Virginia Department of Health dashboard that tracks exposure settings. Fifteen more hospitals - roughly 195 total COVID cases - have outbreaks that are pending "closure," which means 28 days have passed without a new case.
The VDH emphasizes that this does not mean the facility is closing.
Scarcity of personnel has inevitably resulted in overworked, fatigued medical staff who remain on the job, one of many factors worsening burnout and trauma in an industry that has faced a mental health crisis for decades.
An October poll of 862 emergency physicians in the U.S. from the American College of Emergency Physicians found that 87% reported additional stress since the pandemic started. More than 80% grappled with guilt that someone they love could contract the virus.
While health officials are wary of definitively saying vaccines are the reason, fewer hospital workers in the Richmond region are getting sick after doses became available - lending partial relief to the emotional burden.
***
At hospitals where staffing levels have remained largely consistent, like Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Chesterfield, there's been a notable increase in the length of stay for COVID patients.
Jenna Green, spokeswoman for Bon Secours, said this is mostly due to underlying conditions requiring intensive care.
St. Francis is at 98% capacity, has 0 of a dozen staffed ICU beds available and 62% of its ICU patients are trying to survive the virus. One in four patients in the hospital has COVID-19.
Being in Chesterfield, one of the fastest-growing counties in the state, and serving Powhatan, Amelia and Cumberland means the hospital has a higher chance of patients flooding in, Green said.
In addition to patient numbers, people staying in the ICU for longer periods of time can drive up the capacity percentage.
Figures compiled by the federal Department of Health and Human Services might not be as comprehensive as the VHHA, which tracks hospitalizations daily, said Julian Walker, the hospital association's vice president of communications.
Among the daily metrics VHHA uses to evaluate capacity and determine a health system's ability to handle a potential influx of patients: diversion status, COVID seven-day trend, COVID patients in the ICU, ICU capacity with and without surge beds, ventilators in use and staffing and personal protective equipment shortages.
The Saturday update shows an 81% ICU occupancy statewide - federal data places Virginia at 76% - but that percentage lowers to 53% when including an additional 964 surge beds.
With workforce levels fluctuating, there's no guarantee those extra beds are staffed.
Walker said that pre-pandemic, the state's average ICU capacity was 67%.
Roughly 2,200 Virginians were in the hospital each day this week with COVID-19, a number last seen in the first few weeks of December. The figure remains far more than the 1,300 people hospitalized at the tip of the August wave.
But at least, Walker said, "they are trending in a more encouraging direction."
