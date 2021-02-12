Some Virginia vaccination clinics are canceled due to snow. Here's what residents can expect for their appointments

Snow storms blanketing Central and Southern Virginia closed vaccination clinics slated for Friday and Saturday as freezing rain looming ahead is expected to create more hazardous road conditions.
As of this morning, at least 52 accidents stretching across the Richmond region were reported to Virginia State Police. The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking residents to avoid nonessential travel.
Here's what that means for people who had signed up and had appointments but their vaccinations are temporarily delayed or they're worried about driving on possibly slippery streets.
If scheduled through a local health district:
Those who had registered for a now-canceled event Friday and Saturday will be receiving a follow-up email with a new link to register for another vaccination clinic. Health officials have said people will not lose their spot.
At the time, the rescheduling date has not been set.
In Chesterfield Health District, events at Colonial Heights Middle School and Chesterfield Fairgrounds were canceled.
In Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, Friday's Richmond vaccine event is still on but Henrico's is closed. As are the COVID-19 testing sites and hotline.
Saturday's vaccination clinic in Richmond is also canceled.
While freezing temperatures are set to sweep Northern Virginia this weekend, areas away from the heavier snowfall - Hanover County got 6.5 inches - could remain open depending on locality.
If scheduled through CVS
Amy Thibault, CVS spokeswoman, said Friday morning that she was not aware of any cancellations.
"If a patient notifies a pharmacy that they cannot make their scheduled vaccination appointment, on a case-by-case basis our team will work with them directly to try to reschedule them," Thibault said in a statement about the snowy weather.
Thibault did not indicate whether residents would lose their spot in the line.
Friday was the first day CVS's national pharmacy program began COVID-19 vaccinations in 11 states, including Virginia. The state is receiving 26,000 vaccine doses per week through this effort.
Across 36 CVS pharmacies, more than 7,000 doses are expected to be used in Virginia.
Its scheduling system has frustrated residents, who have likened the chances of booking an appointment through the portal - which opened on Tuesday at 5:15 a.m. - to winning the lottery.
The federal program's registration and scheduling is managed solely by CVS. The phone number for CVS customer service is 800-746-7287.
If scheduled through employer or health care provider
Check for email updates or calls sent out to workers and patients. Communication and how to reschedule if needed can look different depending on employer or health care provider.
