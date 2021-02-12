Some Virginia vaccination clinics are canceled due to snow. Here's what residents can expect for their appointments

In Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, Friday's Richmond vaccine event is still on but Henrico's is closed. As are the COVID-19 testing sites and hotline.

Saturday's vaccination clinic in Richmond is also canceled.

While freezing temperatures are set to sweep Northern Virginia this weekend, areas away from the heavier snowfall - Hanover County got 6.5 inches - could remain open depending on locality.

If scheduled through CVS

Amy Thibault, CVS spokeswoman, said Friday morning that she was not aware of any cancellations.

"If a patient notifies a pharmacy that they cannot make their scheduled vaccination appointment, on a case-by-case basis our team will work with them directly to try to reschedule them," Thibault said in a statement about the snowy weather.

Thibault did not indicate whether residents would lose their spot in the line.