'Soul Santa' resumes his annual holiday appearances at the Black History Museum to great fanfare

Other than the beard - it was fashioned from snowy white cotton yarn - there was nothing artificial about this Santa Claus.

Floyd Brown, looking very jolly in a red suit and cap, white gloves and black boots, patted his broad belly. It was the real thing, he laughed, no padding necessary. Accented by a thick black belt with a brass-colored buckle, that mid-section just might make descending the chimney a challenge.

Brown, a custodian for 22 years at fire-damaged William Fox Elementary School in Richmond, is Soul Santa. He is a Black iteration of the jolly elf, who, for generations, was in literature and advertising presented to everyone - without regard for race or culture - the same way: rotund, pink-cheeked and White.

Over two weekends at Christmas time, Brown appears at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia in Jackson Ward, once the the city's Black business and entertainment district. Soul Santa collects the wish lists of children and poses for holiday photographs with little ones that their parents perhaps will pull out years from now to amusing and presumably loving effect.

"We wanted children to be able to have a picture made with a Santa who looks like them," said Faithe Norrell, the museum's education and program coordinator and who has a photograph of her son — then 2, now 31 and working in New York for a social media company — seated with an earlier Soul Santa.

Soul Santa has been a Yuletide regular at the museum for about 30 years. This year's visits were in-person for the first time since 2019. In 2020 and 2021, they were virtual because of the COVID pandemic.

"That was tough, having to read off cue cards," said Brown. "I'm more like a freelance guy. I do things on the fly."

Before moving to the former Leigh Street Armory, where during segregation Black troops mustered, the museum offered visits with Soul Santa at its original quarters - a house several blocks east on Clay Street that Maggie Walker, the pioneering Black businesswoman, purchased for use as a woman's club and, later, a public library.

Moments with Soul Santa are memorable and multi-generational.

Thayersdesia Thompson, a stay-at-home mom, brought her 1-year-old son Zion to meet Soul Santa. They were accompanied by Zion's grandmother, Leslie Lee, a housekeeping supervisor at the State Capitol, and great-grandmother, Jaynob Lee, a cashier at the University of Richmond.

As Zion, sucking on a pacifier and supine in his pram, recovered from his close encounter of the Santa kind, Thompson said the experience was instructive for her young Black son.

Describing the museum's program as "great," she said, "They created a space. Representation matters. It's important, in my opinion, that my son has a culture, history and people he is part of."

For Natasha Thomas, a special education coordinator for Richmond Public Schools, and her son, Remington Manuel, 4, Soul Santa is reminder of diversity that - as Remington put it - "makes the world look more beautiful."

At 57, Brown, who took over Soul Santa duty eight years ago from a friend, remembers that he was about 8 years old when he saw a Black Santa for the first time. He and his family were shopping at the old Eastgate Mall in eastern Henrico County.

This was the mid-1960s and Richmond was beginning to shake off — under pressure from the Black community, the federal courts and Congress — the stern boundaries of segregation.