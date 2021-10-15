'Souls to the Polls' planned for Sunday; Hanover NAACP, churches leading efforts to get people to vote early

Citing decades-old traditions where Black congregations walked to polling places after Sunday church services to cast votes in elections, the Hanover County NAACP, in collaboration with more than a dozen Hanover churches and the Hanover Registrar's Office, invites the public to vote early on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during "Souls to the Polls."

The event will be held at Hanover's Early Voting Center, 7497 County Complex Road, at the county government center. In addition to voting, the Chickahominy Health District will be present to offer first-time vaccines or booster shots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hanover NAACP President Pat Hunter-Jordan said more than a dozen local churches are participating by offering caravans to the event after their services on Sunday, or members are driving themselves to the polling place if the church isn't yet holding in-person services.

But, she said, the event is open to anyone who wishes to vote early. She said she's hoping folks who may not normally vote - including younger people - will cast their votes ahead of the Nov. 2 elections.

"If a group is going," she said, "that may entice them."