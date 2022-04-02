South Crater Road, Route 301, in Petersburg closes as VDOT works on I-95 deck replacement

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close South Crater Road, or Route 301, beneath Interstate 95 in Petersburg as workers continue to replace the interstate’s southbound bridge deck.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday and, weather permitting, last until morning rush on April 14, the department said. But at least one direction of the road will remain closed through November.

Drivers should use the following detours:

Southbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301): Take the ramp to I-95 north and use Exit 52 to take E. Washington St. west. Turn left to take I-95 south back to Exit 50/Route 301.

Northbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301): Take the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460. Keep left at the fork to continue on BUS 460 east. Turn left onto Winfield Road and continue west back to S. Crater Road.

The original bridge was built in 1962 and reconstructed in 1981. It carries approximately 38,000 vehicles each day. The bridge deck, or the driving surface, will undergo a full replacement, extending its life cycle, according to the department. Additional repairs will help the bridge’s existing superstructure, while its existing substructure will remain in place.

The project is expected to cost $7 million and be completed in summer 2023.

Anyone with questions about the project can call (800) 367-7623 or visit virginiadot.org/projects/richmond/ petersburg---i-95-south -bridge-deck-replacement -over-route-301.asp.