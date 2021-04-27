South Richmond civic group endorses Urban One casino as Scott's Addition, Fan groups at odds over Movieland one

As local opposition to the proposed casino on Arthur Ashe Boulevard grows, a South Richmond civic association on Tuesday endorsed the Urban One casino bid in an industrial area off Commerce Road.

Public opinion and community support are among the criteria city officials are evaluating as they work to form a recommendation on which project should go forward to a citywide referendum this November.

Richmond officials say public sentiment alone won't determine which project they will recommend, but local residents and community leaders who live near the respective project sites are hoping their public statements and demonstrations will persuade officials to advance or reject one of the development bids.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon in South Richmond, Charles Willis, president of the newly renamed Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association, called on his neighbors and the Richmond community to contact city leaders to support the Urban One project.

The civic association earlier this month voted to ditch its old name after the city renamed Jefferson Davis Highway last year. The civic association represents a few thousand residents and businesses in the corridor from Terminal Avenue to Walmsley Boulevard.