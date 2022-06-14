South Richmond fire that killed occupant, 75, was sparked by electrical problem, officials say

The source of a blaze that killed a 75-year-old occupant of a South Richmond home June 3 was determined to be electrical and accidental, city fire officials said Tuesday.

Killed was Tyrone E. Webb, who was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters removed him from a second-floor bedroom of the home at 1318 Decatur St. A woman in her 70s, whom officials did not identify, was critically injured. She is now in stable condition and is expected to recover. She lived at the home with Webb.

After the fire, Shykim Dyer told WTVR-TV that her grandparents, Carolyn Adams and Tyrone Webb, lived inside the two-story house on the corner of East 14th Street and Decatur Street for nearly 30 years.

Following an investigation, officials ruled the ignition source for the fire was electrical and accidental in nature. No elaboration was provided.

Investigators did not find any smoke alarms inside the house.

Richmond fire crews were dispatched at 4:41 a.m. to the dwelling, which is about two blocks south of Hull Street.

Fire crews started a quick preliminary search and, after extinguishing the fire on the front side of the home, firefighters were able to access the second floor and remove the two occupants, the chief said. The blaze was marked under control at 5:17 a.m.

Fire officials Tuesday issued a statement to remind the public that Richmond Fire & EMS will install smoke alarms in their home for free. Residents can the department's Fire Prevention Office at (804) 646-6640 or the Smoke Alarm Request Line at (804) 646-1526 to schedule an appointment.