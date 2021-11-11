South Richmond nonprofit celebrates opening of new center for veterans experiencing homelessness

Before finding his way to the new Hand Up VetLink Veteran Service Center, Terry Dodson wasn’t sure how, or if, he’d get back on his feet.

The 73-year-old said he was sleeping in a tent near Byrd Park, locked out of his bank account and without the documentation he needed to apply for federal housing and benefit programs he is entitled to after his four years of service in the Air Force during the Vietnam War era.

With an assist from the center’s staff, Dodson has moved from the tent to a hotel room and has a functional debit card again. He is in the process of applying for a housing voucher that will help him secure an apartment of his own. Until then, he is thankful to have a safe place to return to each day for a hot meal.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, really” Dodson said. “I’ve had a lot of divine things happen to me, and coming here was definitely one of them.”

Dodson was one of about 50 people who gathered on Veterans Day for a luncheon and ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the new center’s grand opening in the Southside Plaza shopping center, at 437 E. Belt Boulevard. Opened at the end of August, the center is a one-stop-shop for veterans experiencing or on the brink homelessness, said Desiree Taylor, the program coordinator and a veteran herself.