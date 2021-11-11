South Richmond nonprofit celebrates opening of new center for veterans experiencing homelessness

Before finding his way to the new Hand Up VetLink Veteran Service Center, Terry Dodson wasn’t sure how, or if, he’d get back on his feet.
The 73-year-old said he was sleeping in a tent near Byrd Park, locked out of his bank account and without the documentation he needed to apply for federal housing and benefit programs he is entitled to after his four years of service in the Air Force during the Vietnam War era.
With an assist from the center’s staff, Dodson has moved from the tent to a hotel room and has a functional debit card again. He is in the process of applying for a housing voucher that will help him secure an apartment of his own. Until then, he is thankful to have a safe place to return to each day for a hot meal.
“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, really” Dodson said. “I’ve had a lot of divine things happen to me, and coming here was definitely one of them.”
Dodson was one of about 50 people who gathered on Veterans Day for a luncheon and ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the new center’s grand opening in the Southside Plaza shopping center, at 437 E. Belt Boulevard. Opened at the end of August, the center is a one-stop-shop for veterans experiencing or on the brink homelessness, said Desiree Taylor, the program coordinator and a veteran herself.
“These are people who have needs like everyone else. They shouldn’t be invisible,” Taylor said. “It’s a right for them to have their basic needs met, and we’re here to empower them to do that.”
The Richmond region’s homeless population has surged in recent years, as housing prices have climbed and the COVID-19 pandemic cost thousands jobs or wages. At last count over the summer, 699 people were either staying in emergency shelters or sleeping in places unfit for human habitation, according to figures made available by Homeward, the region’s coordinating agency for homeless services. In recent years, roughly one in five people counted during the biannual census are veterans.
Historically, veterans have been more likely to become homeless than the general population, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. A concerted federal, state and local push to house veterans over the last decade reduced the number who are homeless from 74,087 to 37,085.
Virginia housed thousands of veterans in that span. In 2015, it was the first state in the country to claim it “effectively ended” veteran homelessness. The benchmark, known as “functional zero,” did not mean all veterans were housed, but rather, that the number of veterans who remained homeless was less than the number the state had shown it could house in an average month.
Hand Up has worked with veterans experiencing homelessness in the Richmond region since 2016. It provides peer-support, job readiness training and housing resources. Its transition in place initiative helps veterans move into furnished apartments while offering financial support until they can secure income and take over the lease.
The new resource center provides computer access, lockers to store belongings, shower and laundry facilities and daily meals. It’s located about a quarter mile from the McGuire Veterans Hospital, at the convergence of several GRTC bus lines.
“Programs like this matter,” said Dennis Elcock, a 47-year-old who served in the Marine Corps. Once homeless, his road back to stability began when he met Taylor. Now he has a home of his own. “ If [Taylor] would have turned me down, I definitely wouldn’t be here today.”
Councilman Michael Jones, who represents the area, commended the nonprofit and its founder, Augusta Hite, for working to ensure veterans have the support they need to regain stability.
Said Jones, “Two words that should not coexist in the same sentence are ‘homeless veteran.’”
