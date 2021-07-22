South Side's new skatepark will feature a skateable public art installation

The four finalists are preparing their final design proposals. The designs are due in early September as the installation is slated to begin later that month. All finalists will receive $2,000 for their creative time and energy.

Richmond currently has two skateparks: the Carter Jones skatepark on Bainbridge Street and the Texas Beach skatepark, which was built by volunteers.

Once the final designs are submitted, a selection panel will make a recommendation to the commission, which has the ultimate say on the chosen artist. Then the commission will need to receive a final go-ahead from the Planning Commission.

Finalist Alexis Sablone is a Brooklyn architect and artist, and a professional skateboarder. A member of the U.S. Olympic skateboarding team, she is competing in the women's street competition this Saturday during the Tokyo games.

“These skateparks are not simply recreational facilities where skateboarders can go to develop their skills — although they are that, too — but, more importantly, as I learned when I was younger, they are a point of access to a culture and a community,” she wrote in the initial application.