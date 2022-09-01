 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southbound I-95 lanes at I-295 reopen after crash

Update at 2:48 p.m.: The Virginia Department of Transportation said southbound lanes have reopened. 

Our earlier story

The Virginia Department of Transportation at noon Thursday reported a three-mile backup on southbound Interstate 95 near Interstate 295.

The southbound right lane is closed at mile marker 84 because of a crash. 

Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

