Southbound I-95 lanes at I-295 reopen after crash

Update at 2:48 p.m.: The Virginia Department of Transportation said southbound lanes have reopened.
The Virginia Department of Transportation at noon Thursday reported a three-mile backup on southbound Interstate 95 near Interstate 295.
The southbound right lane is closed at mile marker 84 because of a crash.
Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.
