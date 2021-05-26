Southbound Interstate 95 closed by fatal traffic accident

Four people were killed in a crash early Wednesday morning involving several vehicles on Interstate 95 in Henrico County near Route 301, said the state police.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said all southbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 82, Route 301. The state police said units responded to the scene at 1:49 a.m. The initial investigation indicates that a sedan traveling north ran off the road to the left and struck the guardrail in the median.

The sedan then struck a 2020 Tesla that was traveling south. The Tesla then struck a stationary and unoccupied 1999 Ford van in the right lane. The van was part of an active highway work zone. The sedan came to rest overturned in the southbound lanes.

The two occupants of the Tesla were transported for treatment of injuries. All five occupants of the sedan were ejected from the vehicle and four died from injuries at the scene. One was transported with life threatening injuries.

No highway workers were injured in the crash.