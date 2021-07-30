Spanberger secures $1 million in funding for Henrico detox center; needs approval from the Senate

Spanberger’s funding would provide an additional $1 million for the detox center, said Deputy County Manager Tony McDowell.

“The effort by Rep. Spanberger to secure a million in funding is something that helps move the project forward and open the facility as soon as possible,” McDowell said.

The idea for the future center, to be located on the county’s Eastern Government Campus on Nine Mile Road, came from the Henrico Recovery Roundtable. The group, established to address jail overcrowding and the addiction crisis, was co-chaired by Board of Supervisors Tyrone Nelson and Tommy Branin, members of the Chamber of Commerce and the Henrico NAACP, and representatives from local health departments, health care providers and law enforcement.

Branin, said in an interview after working on the roundtable with Nelson for about nine months "the biggest thing that came out of it was to address the opioid crisis."

In 2018, the most recent year for which the county data was available, Henrico had 57 overdose deaths compared to 72 in Richmond, 87 in Chesterfield County and 18 in Hanover, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In years prior, Henrico reported 65 overdose deaths in 2017, 61 in 2016 and 46 in 2015.