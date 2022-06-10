Special Olympics return to Richmond this weekend after a two year hiatus

After a two year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, the Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games return to Richmond on Saturday.

Since 1975, Special Olympics Virginia has served people with intellectual disabilities by helping them lead healthier and fitter lives through inclusion in athletics.

"I thought this was probably the greatest use of sports I'd ever seen,” Rick Jeffrey, president of Special Olympics Virginia, said when he was initially introduced to the program. “It was using sports to basically build a more inclusive world by engaging people who are different, those with intellectual disabilities and those without, bringing those two populations together so that they can learn more about each other and subsequently learned more about themselves.”

After 22 years as president with Special Olympics Virginia, Jeffrey is retiring this year. He said that the Special Olympics goal goes beyond providing athletic opportunities, it also aims to bridge societal gaps and be a model for inclusion.

“If minds get changed about the value of a person with an intellectual disability, then the lives of all people with intellectual disabilities gets better because they're going to have more opportunity in school, have more opportunities in the workplace and more opportunities in the community,” Jeffrey said. “So it's really bringing people together that are different to help them understand how they can live better together.”

This year, Jeffrey anticipates about 1,000 athletes from around the state to attend the Virginia Summer Games on the University of Richmond campus along with thousands of volunteers who help with the athletic competitions.

***

On Thursday night, some Chesterfield Special Olympics athletes had their last tennis practice at Huguenot Park. While running drills and playing matches, the athletes and coaches said they are all excited to go back to the Summer Games.

Hunter Stallworth and CJ Gallagher will be competing in tennis this week, while another teammate, Kyle Roberts, will be playing softball.

"It's my favorite sport," Roberts said.

All athletes can only compete in one sport at the Summer Games.

"I play first base, and I do utility players, like I did outfield and infield," Roberts said. "But the one I love to play the most is first base."

Stallworth has been a part of the Special Olympics for many years with the help of his dad, Bob Stallworth, who coaches the tennis team.

"Tennis is such a great sport for anyone," Bob Stallworth said. "The Special Olympics program is extremely well organized and offers a wonderful opportunity for athletes to get out and have a little camaraderie and a little competition and learn something special about themselves."

In addition to the athletics competition, Special Olympics Virginia will have a Healthy Athletes Center which is a “half-million dollar” health clinic for all the athletes located in the Robins Center at the University of Richmond. Jeffrey explains that much of the intellectually disabled community is marginalized in regard to health care.

“68% of people with intellectual disabilities either need glasses or they need new ones,” Jeffrey explains. “37% of people with intellectual disabilities suffer from some form of preventable tooth decay and the mouth is a gateway to the rest of the body. Diabetes, cancer or heart disease -- all of those things can start with poor oral hygiene. And certainly about 27% of our athletes have issues with their hearing.”

Medical professionals and students are volunteering their time and resources to provide services to athletes including filling cavities, fitting for glasses and a general physical assessment. Jeffrey says the medical community has very little training in dealing with people with intellectual disabilities and this is an opportunity for them to learn more so they can better serve all patients.

Athletes at the Special Olympics Virginia compete at all different levels. Fredericksburg’s Grace Anne Braxton is regarded as one of the best Special Olympics golfers. Braxton will be inducted into the Virginia Women’s Golf Hall of Fame this fall.

Another accomplished Virginia athlete is marathon runner Karen Dickerson who won gold at the 2015 Special Olympics world games. Dickerson has competed in marathons around the United States including placing in the top 8% of women runners in the Boston Marathon. She will be in attendance at the Virginia Summer Games.

Braxton and 52 other Virginia athletes are competing in the National Special Olympic games in Florida this past week.

Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games 2022 Saturday schedule:

Track and field and wheelchair athletics start at 8 a.m. at the University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium.

Softball begins at 9 a.m. at the Glen Allen Softball Complex, 2175 Mountain Road.

Tennis starts at 9 a.m. at University of Richmond’s Westhampton Courts, 426 Westhampton Way.

Swimming begins at 9 a.m. at the Collegiate School Aquatics Center, 5050 Ridgedale Parkway.

Bowling begins at 9:15 a.m. at Bowlero Richmond, 6540 W. Broad St.

Olympic Town begins at 10 a.m. in the Robins Center.

Healthy Athletes begins at 9 a.m. in the Robins Center.

End-of-competition dance begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Robins Center.

A nonprofit with an operating budget of $5.2 million, the Special Olympics relies on donations to operate. Special Olympics Virginia hosts state-wide competitions such as the Fall Championship which was held in Virginia Beach. In addition, Special Olympics Virginia works with schools around the state to have “Little Feet Meets” as field days for elementary school students hosted at their local high schools.

For more about Special Olympics Virginia and the summer games visit: specialolympicsva.org.