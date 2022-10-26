Special prosecutor ends investigation of former Colonial Heights police chief with no charges

A special prosecutor will not pursue charges against former Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeffrey Faries after conducting an investigation into allegations that Faries engaged in inappropriate behavior with underage girls he coached on the city high school's softball team.

Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison, who was appointed in May to determine whether charges were warranted following a state police investigation, said she determined there was insufficient evidence to bring charges at this time.

She noted that because of the delay in reporting the allegations to police, the statute of limitations had expired in bringing potential misdemeanor charges — such as assault and battery — against Faries.

"There was not sufficient evidence for other charges, such as anything of a sexual nature," Harrison said Wednesday in a telephone interview. She noted the investigation can be re-opened if additional information is developed. Certain sexual offenses committed against a juvenile may be prosecuted up to 5 years after the minor turns 18.

Harrison said the complaints against Faries generally involved behavior that made some members of his team feel uncomfortable, which they described as "creepy" or "touchy-feely." He also sent text messages to some of the girls or posted comments on their social media platforms that made the girls feel uncomfortable or their parents found to be inappropriate, the prosecutor added.

Some of those messages included statements that he loved them, or included words of encouragement such as, "you're so strong." He also commented on their looks.

"There was nothing explicit, nothing of that nature," Harrison said. The comments and behavior fell "under the general heading of making them feel uncomfortable."

Harrison said it was her understanding that officials spoke to Faries about his behavior, "but the parents continued to push the complaints and engaged [City Councilwoman Dr. Laura Poe], who determined it needed to be looked into with a criminal investigation."

"They merited being looked into," Harrison said. "Just because you don't have enough evidence to prove something beyond a reasonable doubt [in a criminal investigation], doesn't mean there are not other violations — school policy violations — which I cannot speak to. You may just have a violation of what people would consider social norms or common decency."

Reached Wednesday, Faries said he cooperated fully with the investigation and was informed Sept. 14 that the case had been closed.

"It is evident that the prosecutor assumes guilt on my behalf and I feel that's wrong on every level, as I've never had a chance to defend myself," he said in an email.

Faries said he's coached on and off for about 30 years, and until recently never had any complaints lodged against him. He said the investigation, according to the investigating agent, centered around an "alleged hug/contact from behind" that occurred in a dugout or on the field, either during a game or at practice in 2021.

If that's the venue where this occurred, Faries said, other adults and team members, including his daughter, would have been present.

"I have never hugged or made contact with a minor or an adult in an improper manner," Faries said, adding that authorities searched his phone, laptop computer and work computer "only to clear me that nothing was found to be illegal."

"I am upset how this was handled by the city, as I have been the same person my entire career," he said.

Faries said he never received any documentation from the city or state regarding the investigation, and a Freedom of Information Act request he filed for information was denied. Subsequent to that, Faries said he received documentation from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, which decertified his law enforcement credentials on Oct. 4.

Faries' decertification occurred after the Colonial Heights Police Department advised DCJS that Faries met the statutory requirements for decertification, said John Banberger, the agency's law enforcement decertification coordinator.

"I finally observed what is exactly alleged but I have to hire an attorney just to appeal an administrative decision where I never had the chance to defend myself in the first place," Faries said. "I never knew the system I supported for over three decades was like this. Now I understand why people in general are so untrusting of government."

In a related inquiry, Harrison said she did not find that officials with the Colonial Heights Public Schools violated a provision of state law that requires educators to immediately report to police allegations that a child was abused or neglected.

"The complaints reported to school officials did not rise to the level of creating a suspicion of child abuse or neglect as defined [by Virginia law]," Harrison wrote in a letter dated Oct. 5 to City Manager Douglas Smith.

However, Harrison said in her letter that the criminal investigation "revealed further detail about the conduct of Mr. Faries that I believed warranted a report" to the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Social Services Department, which Harrison said she made.

After the allegations surfaced in the spring, Smith placed Faries on administrative leave March 2. A day later, Virginia State Police confirmed they had initiated an investigation "into allegations of inappropriate behavior and interactions in an off-duty capacity."

Several weeks later, Faries announced in a letter to Smith that he was retiring effective April 1. Faries had been with the department since 1989 and its chief for 15 years.