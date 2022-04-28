Special prosecutor investigating possible hate crime against Black teen at 2020 party in Powhatan

A special prosecutor is investigating a September 2020 incident in which mostly white teenage attendees of a party in Powhatan County wrote racial slurs and a swastika, among other markings, on a 16-year-old Black teen while he was intoxicated and unconscious.

They also draped him with a Confederate flag and took multiple pictures of the teen and distributed them via social media.

The incident occurred at a residence being rented by a 19-year-old Powhatan man. During the course of the investigation, Powhatan sheriff’s investigators conducted interviews with some of the participants, and learned that similar behavior occurred at earlier gatherings at the house and attendees would write graffiti on people and take compromising pictures of them “in what they considered a party joke,” said Powhatan Sheriff Brad Nunnally. It was unknown if the earlier incidents included racial slurs.

One photo depicts the teen asleep or unconscious on a couch, with the N-word, the letters KKK, a drawing of a penis, the phrase “F- — BLM” and “White Lives Matter” scrawled on his head. A sex toy was placed near his neck. In a second photo, a Confederate flag is draped over his upper body as he sits hunched over on a toilet.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has obtained the photos but is not publishing them due to their graphic nature.

Nunnally said the sheriff’s office took the matter seriously and conducted an investigation with assistance from the Powhatan Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. After a conflict with a family advocate arose, Powhatan Commonwealth’s Attorney Richard Cox asked the court to appoint a special prosecutor, and Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Tiffany Buckner was selected to further investigate.

“This office determined that it was in the best interests of the case for us to assign this to Petersburg, based on a perceived conflict of interest between [an advocate representing the teen’s family] and this office,” said Powhatan Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Cerullo.

Jerry and Kristle Chambers, the parents of the teen, have scheduled a news conference on Sunday to talk about the incident and what they described as a failure of law enforcement to “do their job.” Powhatan County authorities strongly disputed the claim and provided a detailed accounting of the steps that were taken leading to the appointment of the special prosecutor.

Contacted Thursday through Sa’ad El-Amin, a local activist, the Chamberses, who live in Chesterfield County, said they will wait until Sunday to speak publicly.

“Jerry swiftly reported the incident to the Powhatan County Sheriff Department and the Chesterfield County Police, but he received no victim support whatsoever,” the Chamberses wrote in a recent Instagram post. “For over a year, the Chambers family waited patiently for law enforcement to follow the law and do their job, but they failed to do so.”

Petersburg Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Lee, who has been assigned the case, said “there’s a lot of emotion and a lot of obvious concern because it’s a serious issue whenever you see allegations of this nature.”

“But I will say that once we got this, all the local officials have been more than forthcoming with all of the information, and I’ve made some requests [to Powhatan investigators] for additional interviews,” Lee said. “So this is something we’re taking very seriously.”

Lee said he has reached out to the teen’s family but so far hasn’t heard back, and would be interested in speaking personally with the teen — identified by his parents Thursday as Jerry Chambers. He’s now 18.

***

Powhatan’s sheriff provided this account of contact with the family and the subsequent investigation:

The parents of the teen came to the sheriff’s office on Sept. 14, 2020, and advised their son had been assaulted. They showed a couple of photographs they had found on their son’s cellphone to the deputy and “expressed that they were not sure if they wanted to file a report due to concerns they had about the legal process.”

The parents provided no further information, and the deputy encouraged them to meet with Powhatan’s chief prosecutor to discuss their concerns. The deputy scheduled an appointment for 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2020, for them to meet with the prosecutor and a Powhatan sheriff’s investigations supervisor, Nunnally said.

They say the parents did not show up. Afterward, the sheriff’s office contacted them on two occasions and “both times they stated they were not interested in filing a report or proceeding in any way with a criminal investigation,” the sheriff said.

Fifteen months later, on Dec. 3, 2021, the teen’s parents returned to the sheriff’s office and said they would now like to file a report and proceed with an investigation into what happened to their son. Nunnally said his office then began an investigation.

Investigators determined that the then-16-year-old teen attended a party on Sept. 12, 2020, at a residence in Powhatan. During the party, the teen became intoxicated and unconscious. While unconscious, “subjects wrote racial slurs on him and covered him in a Confederate flag,” Nunnally said.

The sheriff said the subjects responsible were identified, but criminal warrants for misdemeanor assault could not be obtained because the limitations for the offense had exceeded the statutory cap of one year.

“To ensure all possible avenues for prosecution were explored, the case was then forwarded to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for further review and the FBI was contacted,” Nunnally said.

Following an encounter with the family advocate, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor be appointed. The case “remains under investigation by the FBI,” the sheriff said.

In a news release issued this week, El-Amin wrote that following a “forensic interview” conducted by the FBI, the bureau “concluded that the photos did not establish evidence that any crime was committed against the victim.” An FBI agent “informed the victim’s parents that ‘writing is not a crime,’” the release said.

“The victim’s parents however are convinced that the child was the victim of hate and malicious criminal actions causing their child great physical and emotional harm,” the release said.

Chesterfield police, who the family also accuses of failing their son, said the department received a report on Sept. 14, 2020, of a suspicious situation that occurred at an unknown location on Sept. 12, 2020. Police were told that inappropriate things had been written on a juvenile male while he was unconscious.

“At the time, the victim’s parents said they wanted the incident documented, but did not want it investigated,” police said in a statement. “Ultimately, it was determined that the incident occurred at a location in Powhatan County.”

In a second alleged incident involving the teen, the Chamberses reported on Jan. 12 that their son was victimized again by a person brandishing a firearm while he attended a different party.

“Despite this bold threat, law enforcement still refuses to intervene,” the Chamberses said in their Instagram post.

After an investigation, detectives determined that a friend of the teen had pulled up his shirt and showed a firearm tucked into his pants, stating, “I am not afraid to shoot anybody,” according to a summary provided by the sheriff.

Investigators determined the friend “never put his hand on the firearm and never made any threats towards” the teen, Nunnally said. The Powhatan Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the incident and determined the case was not viable “because the firearm was not being brandished and the victim was not threatened,” the sheriff said. The friend with the gun is 18 and can legally possess but not purchase a handgun.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office shared with The Times-Dispatch copies of sheriff’s office reports that outline each step of the gun investigation and the interviews that were conducted.