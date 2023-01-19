Special prosecutor to review 'new information' in controversial sex case involving Va. Beach pastor

Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport announced Thursday she's seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor to review new information her office received in the last 48 hours in the case of a Virginia Beach pastor, whose sexual solicitation charges were withdrawn by her office last fall.

John Blanchard, 52, pastor of Rock Church International, a megachurch in Virginia Beach, was one of 17 men arrested during an October 2021 police online chatting sting in Chesterfield. He was charged with solicitation of prostitution from a minor 16 years or older, and using a vehicle to promote prostitution.

A year later, on Oct. 18, 2022, Davenport's office asked a Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge to nolle pros the charges, which means "not prosecute," and the judge granted the request.

But because the charges were not dismissed by the court, they can be brought back for prosecution. At the time, Davenport believed there was insufficient evidence to proceed. At least one other defendant among the 17 arrested had his charges withdrawn.

As questions about the case have mounted, along with the release of public statements criticizing and defending the prosecution, Davenport called a press conference Thursday to announce the newest development. She issued a brief statement at a podium outside the courthouse before returning inside without taking questions:

"As a result of new information related to the case against John Blanchard that was provided to my office less than 48 hours ago, I intend to move the court to appoint a special prosecutor to determine whether this case should now be prosecuted," she said as the rain began to fall.

"Due to the repeated public comments and unfounded political attacks levied against my office by both Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffrey Katz and Del. Tim Anderson, I cannot ethically make any decisions on whether or not this new information should impact future prosecutorial decisions in this matter because this may once again become a future pending criminal case. I cannot make any further comments on the facts or the circumstances surrounding anything related to this matter.”

The move to withdraw the charges against Blanchard resulted in Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz publicly criticizing the decision in postings on his Facebook page. On Jan. 10, he wrote the decision not to prosecute the pastor was "NOT due to a lack of evidence or a substandard investigation."

Katz called on Davenport to provide a public explanation for her decision.

"Despite numerous convictions with similar - and in some cases less compelling evidence - we have not been given any guidance as to where this investigation fell short of prosecutorial expectations," Katz wrote. "Moreover, the public has not been provided an explanation."

Days later, Davenport released her own statement, saying the decision was "based solely upon the law, the facts of the case, and the professional experience and ethical duties of the prosecutors. Any assertion to the contrary is offensive to every prosecutor in this office and is patently false."

Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, also blasted Davenport's decision and obtained police documents in a Freedom of Information Act request that he believes underscores the legitimacy of the case against Blanchard.

"While it is clear that Delegate Tim Anderson wants to continue the public debate over the way the Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office handled the case of Commonwealth v. John Blanchard in 2022, moral outrage is no substitute for evidence, and this office stands by its decision to nolle prosequi the case," Davenport said in an earlier statement.

Soon after Davenport issued her statement to the news media on Thursday, Katz wrote on Facebook:

"I have privately - and then publicly - requested reasonable answers to reasonable questions; questions many are rightfully asking....questions that now actually stand a chance of getting answered. If Ms. Davenport chooses to frame those questions as a political attack, so be it. The wheels of justice are back in motion."

"For whatever the motivation, thank you Stacey T. Davenport."

The positive professional relationship that Katz and Davenport seemingly once had now seems fractured or worse.

Eighteen months ago, the pair stood together at a press conference and were united in their criticism of a decision by Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge David E. Johnson, who had set aside a jury’s verdict that found a Chester man guilty of fatally shooting a teen he chased down after the teen stole a car belonging to the defendant’s girlfriend.

"For a judge to replace his judgement for that of the men and women of the jury is highly irregular," Katz said at the time. Davenport called the judge's decision set a “very dangerous precedent” and undermined the “sanctity and validity of a jury’s verdict.”

But Katz and Davenport were strongly criticized by members of Chesterfield's defense bar for their very public condemnation of a sitting judge.

For Davenport, the Blanchard case has become a political liability as she faces re-election this fall as Chesterfield's chief prosecutor. A challenger has already emerged.

Veteran prosecutor Erin Barr, a former deputy commonwealth's attorney in Chesterfield who left in May 2020 after Davenport was elected, announced in August her candidacy for the office and filed the required paperwork on Jan. 6. Barr currently works as a senior commonwealth's attorney in Colonial Heights.

Last week, Barr posted comments on her Twitter account, "Erin Barr for Chesterfield CA," that were critical of how the Blanchard case was prosecuted. "From what has been publicized, there is no reason this case could not have gone forward," she wrote. "As an experienced prosecutor, the 'lack of evidence' explanation appears to be a flimsy excuse."

