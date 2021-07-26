SPICE Cultural festival to celebrate Chesterfield's international community through arts

The first day's events will take place in the evening with two entertainment performances. The second day is an all-day festival, with performances and activities throughout the day across three main stages: the Jimmy Dean Theater, the Panchita Cline Patio and the Village Green.

In Medrano’s past roles, she worked at various nonprofits serving the Richmond area’s immigrant and refugee communities. She said there has been a desire for a space to celebrate the county's diverse communities.

SPICE is the product of a collaboration between Chesterfield County and the Perkinson Center. Medrano said during the planning, the name was chosen based on what the festival strives to embody.

“We knew that we wanted the festival to be rooted in the arts and rooted in sort of community participation and engagement.” she said. “And I think it was one of those sort of aha moments.”

One big way the SPICE cultural festival is trying to culminate community engagement is through an art project, Medrano said. With the help of local artists, attendees will create a giant art piece “that will ultimately reflect our diverse communities.”

The SPICE cultural festival will be held on Aug. 13, 6-9 p.m. and Aug. 14, 10-5 p.m. at the Perkinson Center at 11810 Centre St. Chester, Va. 23831. The festival is accepting vendor booth applications at chesterfield.gov/5404/SPICE-Cultural-Festival.