Spirit Airlines has added a nonstop flight to Las Vegas from Richmond International Airport in May.

Spirit is offering a limited-time fare of $109 one-way for travel from May 5 to June 8 in celebration of the new route. The fare is only available on weekdays.

“Spirit Airlines has played an important role in giving consumers choices to affordably fly to destinations like Fort Lauderdale and Orlando over the last five years,” said Perry J. Miller, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission. “We’re pleased to welcome the new nonstop service to Las Vegas, an important leisure and conference market for Richmond region travelers.”

Spirit also celebrated its fifth anniversary at RIC this week on March 15.

Spirit will join Breeze Airways, which has been offering Las Vegas service since June 2022, in offering RIC to LAS service.