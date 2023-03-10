Some were train lovers. Others were history buffs. In the crowd were also philatelists — a fancy word for stamp lovers. But on Friday, all gathered together and their collective attention fell on Richmond's Main Street Station.
In addition to Richmond’s Main Street Station, the other railroad stations included in the project are Cincinnati Union Terminal; Tamaqua Station, Pennsylvania; Point of Rocks Station, Maryland; and the Santa Fe Depot in San Bernardino, California.
All of the railway stations are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“I’m truly amazed by all five railroad stations,” Roane added. “My favorite of course is the Main Street Station. I think the art truly captures the sophistication of this Richmond landmark.”
Richmond’s Main Street Station, opened in 1901, owes its Renaissance design to Wilson, Harris & Richards, the famous railroad terminal specialists based in Philadelphia.
The station became a popular hub for passenger travel when it opened, though it faced some hardships over the course of its long history.
Train travel came to a near-screeching halt in 1958 when Interstate 95 was built in the Richmond region and car travel became the more popular means of transportation.
Main Street Station hit another setback in the 1970s when Hurricane Agnes caused the rise of the James River to flood the first floor of the station. Amtrak discontinued passenger service to the station on Oct. 15, 1975.
Main Street Station was damaged by a fire in 1976, followed by another damaging blaze in 1983. Before returning to active limited passenger service in 2003, the station housed a mall, a nightclub and even offices.
Jeannie Welliver, senior project manager with Richmond’s public works department, said Main Street Station has become a nationally recognized event space.
“First and foremost, it's a train station and a multimodal transit; that’s the number one priority,” Welliver said. “But the idea for this space was to turn it into Richmond's living room.”
In addition to serving 74,794 riders in 2022 with six daily, state-supported Amtrak trains, Main Street Station is also home for dozens of weddings, wine expos, inaugurations, conventions and more.
"Just a few weeks ago, we hosted the Virginia Wine Expo and there were thousands of people here in Richmond. This station is truly a great benefit to the city," Welliver said.
Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, said Main Street Station has solidified itself as a monument to the region's history.
"This means a lot for us. It means a lot to this community to see this," Bagby said. "So to all parties and all those individuals who were part of this decision-making, on behalf of this community we say thank you."
Jeannie Welliver, senior project manager with Richmond’s public work’s department, retells the history of Main Street Station as residents celebrate the 120-year-old landmark. Main Street Station was one of five railroad stations featured in the U.S. Postal Service Railroad Station Stamp collection in 2023.
Gerald Roane (left), District Manager for Virginia's U.S. Postal Service and Jeannie Welliver (right), Senior Project Manager with Richmond’s Public Works Department, standing in front of the new stamp honoring Richmond's historic Main Street Railroad Station.
A line of stamp collectors, historians and train enthusiasts line up at Richmond’s Main Street Railroad Station Friday, to purchase stamps from U.S. Postal Service's Railroad Stations Forever collection.
