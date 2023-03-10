Some were train lovers. Others were history buffs. In the crowd were also philatelists — a fancy word for stamp lovers. But on Friday, all gathered together and their collective attention fell on Richmond's Main Street Station.

The 120-year-old railroad station is one of five selected by the U.S. Postal Service to be featured on a commemorative stamp collection, and its official unveiling was held at the historic and fabled station amid smiles and applause.

USPS Virginia District Manager Gerald Roane, alongside state and city officials, uncovered the colorful design of the station’s illuminated clock tower to an eager crowd.

“The Postal Service has long celebrated our nation's heritage just through our stamp program, and we continue that tradition with these new forever stamps,” Roane said.

In addition to Richmond’s Main Street Station, the other railroad stations included in the project are Cincinnati Union Terminal; Tamaqua Station, Pennsylvania; Point of Rocks Station, Maryland; and the Santa Fe Depot in San Bernardino, California.

All of the railway stations are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“I’m truly amazed by all five railroad stations,” Roane added. “My favorite of course is the Main Street Station. I think the art truly captures the sophistication of this Richmond landmark.”

Richmond’s Main Street Station, opened in 1901, owes its Renaissance design to Wilson, Harris & Richards, the famous railroad terminal specialists based in Philadelphia.

The station became a popular hub for passenger travel when it opened, though it faced some hardships over the course of its long history.

Train travel came to a near-screeching halt in 1958 when Interstate 95 was built in the Richmond region and car travel became the more popular means of transportation.

Main Street Station hit another setback in the 1970s when Hurricane Agnes caused the rise of the James River to flood the first floor of the station. Amtrak discontinued passenger service to the station on Oct. 15, 1975.

Main Street Station was damaged by a fire in 1976, followed by another damaging blaze in 1983. Before returning to active limited passenger service in 2003, the station housed a mall, a nightclub and even offices.

Over the years, the 100,000-square-foot space has received over $96 million in local, state and federal support to become a transit and events hub and soon to be home to an interpretive center and memorial campus examining Richmond’s role in the domestic slave trade.

Jeannie Welliver, senior project manager with Richmond’s public works department, said Main Street Station has become a nationally recognized event space.

“First and foremost, it's a train station and a multimodal transit; that’s the number one priority,” Welliver said. “But the idea for this space was to turn it into Richmond's living room.”

In addition to serving 74,794 riders in 2022 with six daily, state-supported Amtrak trains, Main Street Station is also home for dozens of weddings, wine expos, inaugurations, conventions and more.

"Just a few weeks ago, we hosted the Virginia Wine Expo and there were thousands of people here in Richmond. This station is truly a great benefit to the city," Welliver said.

Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, said Main Street Station has solidified itself as a monument to the region's history.

"This means a lot for us. It means a lot to this community to see this," Bagby said. "So to all parties and all those individuals who were part of this decision-making, on behalf of this community we say thank you."

Residents interested in purchasing stamps and other products can do so through USPS at usps.com/shopstamps, and news of this celebratory occasion is being shared with the hashtag #RailroadStationsStamps.

23 historic photos of Main Street Station