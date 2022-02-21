 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State and local police issue senior alert for 67-year-old woman

Carmelita Black

Carmelita Black, 67, was reportedly last seen around 2 p.m., Feb. 20 on Yorktown Avenue in Richmond, according to authorities.

 Courtesy of Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert Monday on behalf of the Richmond Police Department, for 67-year-old Carmelita Black.

Black was last seen on Feb. 20 around 2 p.m. near Yorktown Avenue in Richmond. Officials described her as a 5-foot-5-inch woman weighing 120 lbs. She has brown eyes and gray hair and is possibly wearing a long puffy coat, a Call of Duty Shirt, orange pants and tan slide-on shoes.

Black suffers from a cognitive impairment and her safety may be in jeopardy, according to the investigating agency.

Residents are asked to contact the Richmond City Police Department with any information regarding her whereabouts at 804-646-6734.

