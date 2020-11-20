State, federal agencies still considering environmental permits for Wegmans warehouse project in Hanover

"If it becomes a condition of our permit, it would be enforceable by us," she said, adding that it could take two months to finalize the agreement before a decision is made for the federal permit.

Cotman said Holley has alluded to that idea in meetings with the church's members. Cotman, however, said any kind of compromise feels inadequate, because the massive 24-hour warehouse center would still put the Brown Grove community's future at risk.

Others opposed to the project who are carefully monitoring the permit review process said it has been seriously flawed, even after regulators acknowledged that more work was needed to determine the impact on the property's wetlands.

Chris French, the chairman of the Hanover NAACP's environmental committee and a resident in one of the nearby subdivisions, said he still thinks the wetlands in on the property are undercounted. French, who has a background in storm water management, said the regulators have not surveyed the entire project site or adjacent parcels that could also be impacted.