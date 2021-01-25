State installs fence around Lee Monument to prepare for statue's future removal; appeal filed in suit

"Once we get the green light, we want to be able to move as quickly as possible," said Dena Potter, spokeswoman for the Department of General Services.

There was no mention of what would happen if the state loses the legal battle.

Potter said the statue would go, but the base would stay, at least until the state decided what to do with it.

The fence, which is about eight feet high, was put into place for the safety of visitors and is not intended to be permanent, Potter said. The department needed to "stabilize" and prepare the statue for its removal, she said, but the group that gathered Monday morning as the black barrier went up wondered if it was there just to keep them out.

"It's to stop the movement," said Jeffrey Peters, the uncle of Marcus-David Peters. "To break out backs. But we're not going anywhere."

Lawrence West, who is part of the Black Lives Matter RVA group that has had a presence in the circle for months, said he's also worried about the art and memorials that were created around the reclaimed space. He said several tents and the basketball hoops were torn down and trashed before he arrived Monday.