State installs fence around Lee Monument to prepare for statue's future removal

The Department of General Services announced that workers on Monday will install fencing around the Lee Monument in Richmond as part of the department's plan to prepare to remove the statue. The department also made clear the statue won't be removed Monday.

In a new release, DGS said the fencing is for the safety of visitors and workers and is not intended to be permanent.

"As we await the resolution of legal challenges that have delayed the statue’s removal, DGS wants to be prepared to act quickly upon a final determination," the DGS release said.

DGS also said all memorials in the circle will remain until the statue is removed, at which time the memorials will be stored "with care until a decision is made as to their disposition."

DGS also tweeted to make clear that the statue is not being removed on Monday.

"DGS to install fence around Lee Monument to prepare site for statue removal. Statue will not be removed today," the tweet said.