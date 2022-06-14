State medical examiner confirms remains of 2nd woman who drowned in Memorial Day river tragedy

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that remains found last week in the James River are those of Sarah E. Erway, who was swept away in a tragic Memorial Day float trip.

Erway, 28, of Chesterfield County, and Lauren E. Winstead, 23, of Henrico County, were killed after their paddleboards plunged over Bosher's Dam. Ten other members of the float trip survived.

The medical examiner's office ruled both of their deaths as accidental drownings, according to a spokesperson.

Erway's body was recovered June 6 after a citizen spotted it in the middle of the river about 200 yards downstream from the Huguenot Bridge. The recovery capped an immense weeklong effort to find the two women.

Winstead's remains were found in the water on June 1 — the second day of the search — just west of the Powhite Parkway bridge.

Erway and Winstead went missing about 3:15 p.m. on May 30 after plunging over the dam. They were among a group of 12 friends and acquaintances on a float trip that started out about 1 p.m. at Watkins Landing in Powhatan County.

Their 10 companions, riding paddleboards or inflatable rafts, also were swept over the dam but were rescued or got to safety on their own. The group had planned to exit the river at Robious Landing in Chesterfield but the current was too strong and they were swept downstream, authorities said.

A memorial service for Winstead was held last Friday at Affinity Funeral Service in Richmond. Her family made plans to meet that evening at Robious Landing Park to share a sunset together, according to her obituary notice.

Winstead was a "driven young woman with a passion for life" and greatly enjoyed hiking in the mountains, paddle boarding, making friends, wearing glitter, waterfalls, sunsets, dancing, and "inspiring others to be the best version of themselves," according to her obituary.

She attended UNC Charlotte and Wesleyan College and received a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Psychology. Her first professional job was at Restore Hyper Wellness, "where she dedicated her life to the improvement and wellness of others."

She was especially fond of her therapy dog, Lucky, who she adopted in 2014 as a stray and accompanied her throughout high school, college and beyond. "Lucky went everywhere with her and provided constant love and reassurance which helped her navigate the ups and downs of life," her obituary noted.

