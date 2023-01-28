State of Housing report shows how the Richmond area is becoming less affordable

The Richmond region’s population has increased and housing costs have continued to rise, burdening homeowners and renters alike, according to an updated report by the Partnership for Housing Affordability.

That 204-page report examines local demographic changes and housing supply trends that are impacting housing affordability in the region – including data for Richmond, Ashland, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, Charles City, Goochland, New Kent and Powhatan.

The report found that the average apartment in the region went for nearly $1,400 at the beginning of 2022, a $300 increase from two years prior. The steepest rent increases were in counties, especially among apartments with two or three bedrooms.

A gap in homeownership still exists between white households and households of color, according to the report. Black homeownership rates increased slightly, from 47% to 49%, but still lag behind white homeownership at 70%. Hispanic homeownership fell slightly as people of color continue to have average incomes 20% to 30% lower than white households.

One key takeaway from the data was that the rise in living costs for the Richmond area has outpaced the entire state of Virginia, and markets like Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Richmond has traditionally held housing prices that were affordable compared to other population centers.

“The allure of Richmond being an affordable place is quickly losing that competitive advantage,” said Jovan Burton, executive director of the Partnership for Housing Affordability.

The number of cost-burdened renters in the region increased by about 1,900 people, for those with incomes between $35,000 and $75,000 at the beginning of 2022. Cost-burdened renters are people paying more that 30% of their income on rental costs.

The price of homeownership also increased greatly. In Richmond alone, home prices rose 85% between 2017 and 2022 – a mean price increase from $210,000 to $389,000. Burton said that increase disproportionately impacts first-time homebuyers, who have not yet accumulated enough wealth for the increase in home prices.

Homeownership rates still grew despite the increase in home prices – buoyed during the pandemic by low interest rates and high demand. The Richmond region gained 15,000 more households between 2016 and 2020.

The region added affordable units to its mixture of units, but it still lags behind what’s needed. 4,300 below-market apartments were built in the region since January 2020. The report said it would take an additional 39,000 affordable homes to meet the needs of low-income people in the area.

‘High bar to get access’

An unveiling ceremony for the report was held Thursday at The Westin hotel at 6631 W. Broad St. in Henrico County. Keynote speaker Jenny Scheutz, senior fellow at The Brookings Institution and an expert in urban economics, talked about national trends in housing.

Scheutz said historical land-use practices prioritized single-family detached homes, which were once an effective housing strategy when there was an abundance of land to build on. Now that suburbs have become more crowded, those widely plotted homes with yards are blocking denser housing, like row houses, quadplexes and sixplexes, that would adequately fit more residents.

“We need to accommodate more population growth and allow more people to move in,” Scheutz said. “The only way we’re going to be able to do that is to change some of our single-family neighborhoods to introduce a greater diversity of structures.”

Scheutz advocated for having a more diverse selection of housing options in one place, which would allow people of all income levels, backgrounds and job categories to live in the same area. Current zoning laws often favor identical neighborhoods where the occupant is a homeowner.

“That’s a very high bar to get access to these neighborhoods,” Scheutz said. “If you have to buy a $300,000 or $400,000 house to have access to schools and jobs, that’s going to shut a lot of people out.”

These practices, Scheutz said, can be prohibitive at bringing younger, early career workers into an area. It can also be harmful for older residents who can’t afford to move out of their homes and stay in the same community. In turn, those houses don’t turn over for other buyers.

“A lot of older adults are still living in their five- and six-bedroom homes that are hard to take care of,” Scheutz said. “It’s more space than they need, but we haven’t provided smaller, more accessible spaces in these communities.”

How localities are reacting

A roundtable discussion at the event hosted leaders from around the region who talked about their own efforts at combating rising housing costs for various groups.

Steven Nesmith, CEO of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, talked about the city’s struggles with getting its low-income residents out of publicly funded housing into the private market.

“One of our challenges is to get public housing residents to a place of self-sufficiency,” Nesmith said. “That would give us the opportunity to get people off of these long waiting lists [for housing].”

He advocated that the best way to help with the region’s low-income housing needs is to think regionally, having localities work together to bring both housing options and jobs that can sustain people.

“I do not want to go out and put someone in homeownership when they do not have a job to sustain themselves and be in that home,” Nesmith said. “You’re setting them up for failure.”

Nesmith said the RRHA is launching a new entity in early February called the Richmond Development Corporation that will target relationships with surrounding jurisdictions to make regional solutions, tying in housing and economic development.

David P. Maloney, director of planning for Hanover County, said his county is finding that increasing the number of homes to drive down price isn’t the only answer. Having a diversity of housing options is an important step in lowering housing costs.

“Many homes go back to the ‘50s, ‘60s and early ‘70s with great bones, they’re very solid homes,” Maloney said. “How do we ensure that those stay viable for future generations? How do we transition those older property owners out of that while creating opportunities for them to stay in the county?”

Many localities in the area have been relaxing regulations on Accessory Dwelling Units – extra buildings on a property that can be used as a separate dwelling. They have been prohibited in the past, but a recent movement has pushed to increase their number.

Maloney said Hanover eased its regulations so that families can have housing for an older family member, or an older resident can have an ADU for a live-in caretaker. Other counties have either passed or are working to improve regulations around ADUs.

Richmond is currently in the middle of revamping some of its local ordinances, one of which includes updated regulations for ADUs. Richmond is strategizing to use ADUs as a potential solution both to provide elderly residents with an option for aging in place, but also to lower housing costs generally.

Draft regulations would make ADUs an allowable land use by right for owners.

This latest analysis from the Partnership for Housing Affordability serves as a comprehensive update to the nonprofit’s housing framework that was released in 2020. The group wants to use its framework to inform decision-makers and the public about ways to improve housing in the Richmond area.

