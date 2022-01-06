State officials are preparing for Thursday night storm by pretreating roads and calling in National Guard

After thousands of people were stranded along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 earlier this week when snow and ice made the untreated highway unpassable, state emergency officials are preparing for the second round of snow Thursday night.
“This is a different storm that was experienced Sunday night Monday into Tuesday and that is from the fact that this storm will start as the snow event which means we will be able to pretreat our roadways,” Stephen Brich, Commissioner of Highways for the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a Thursday morning media call.
Pretreatment of roads began on Wednesday and continues today, Brich said.
The interstate was not pretreated ahead of Monday’s snowfall because the storm started as rain.
As far as snowfall, roughly 3 to 4 inches are expected along the I-95 corridor and in Louisa and Spotsylvania, where power outages remain from Monday’s storm. Richmond is expected to see between 1 and 2 inches of snow before it drops down to a dusting near Petersburg, Jeff Orrock meteorologist-in-charge of the Wakefield National Weather Service Office said on a Thursday media call.
“We’re still getting into similar areas that we had last time, it’s just a lesser storm that has shaken down,” Orrock said.
The Virginia National Guard, at the request of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, will deploy 50 soldiers and airmen split between the Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia area and Southwest Virginia to assist localities in removing storm debris.
On Wednesday night, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday night’s impending snowfall.
“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Northam said in a statement Wednesday night.
On Monday morning snow began to fall onto the untreated state’s main traffic artery, bringing traffic on I-95 to a crawl then a full stop overnight into Tuesday.
Government officials and road crews were unable to clear the highway until Tuesday. Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, all abandoned vehicles had been cleared from I-95, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who was among the thousands of people stuck in vehicles, reached Washington Tuesday evening after 27 hours on the interstate.
Brich urged travelers to postpone trips for as long as possible to allow for road crews to treat the roadways.
Through Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the VDOT crews will prioritize clearing highways, primary roadways and major secondary roads.