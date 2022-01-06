State officials are preparing for Thursday night storm by pretreating roads and calling in National Guard

After thousands of people were stranded along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 earlier this week when snow and ice made the untreated highway unpassable, state emergency officials are preparing for the second round of snow Thursday night.

“This is a different storm that was experienced Sunday night Monday into Tuesday and that is from the fact that this storm will start as the snow event which means we will be able to pretreat our roadways,” Stephen Brich, Commissioner of Highways for the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a Thursday morning media call.

Pretreatment of roads began on Wednesday and continues today, Brich said.

The interstate was not pretreated ahead of Monday’s snowfall because the storm started as rain.

As far as snowfall, roughly 3 to 4 inches are expected along the I-95 corridor and in Louisa and Spotsylvania, where power outages remain from Monday’s storm. Richmond is expected to see between 1 and 2 inches of snow before it drops down to a dusting near Petersburg, Jeff Orrock meteorologist-in-charge of the Wakefield National Weather Service Office said on a Thursday media call.