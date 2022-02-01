State police identify people involved in Sunday's fiery crash on I-95

Virginia State Police identified the victims in last Sunday’s fiery car crash in Hanover County.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 at 2:35 p.m., near mile marker 92.

Officials say a 2017 Jeep Renegade ran off the side of the highway and struck a tree. The impact from the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Two troopers and a VDOT Safety Patrol person were able to pull the driver and two passengers from the burning vehicle, according to state police.

The driver of the Jeep, Krista M. Casebolt, 58, of Farmville, Va. was transported to VCU Medical Center where she died on Sunday.

One passenger, Elaine Gurbacki, 83, also of Farmville was also transported to the same hospital where she died later that same day.

The second passenger, a 58-year-old male, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was hospitalized.

This incident is still under investigation.