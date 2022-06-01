State police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Prince George

Virginia State Police are investigating an incident in which a person was fatally shot during an encounter with a Hopewell law enforcement officer, Wednesday afternoon in Prince George County .

Details are sketchy, but police said the incident occurred about 1 p.m. in the area of Temple Avenue and River Road.

Prince George police posted a Facebook message that Temple Avenue from Oaklawn Boulevard to Puddledock Road was shut down in both directions for an extended time, and urged motorists to avoid the area.