State police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Prince George

Virginia State Police are investigating an incident in which a person was fatally shot during an encounter with a Hopewell law enforcement officer, Wednesday afternoon in Prince George County .
Details are sketchy, but police said the incident occurred about 1 p.m. in the area of Temple Avenue and River Road.
Prince George police posted a Facebook message that Temple Avenue from Oaklawn Boulevard to Puddledock Road was shut down in both directions for an extended time, and urged motorists to avoid the area.
State police Sgt. Jessica Shehan, a state police spokesperson, was heading to the scene to gather details that will be released later Wednesday.
