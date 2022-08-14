State police investigating fatal vehicle crash involving Blackstone teenager

Virginia State Police announced Sunday that a 19-year-old Blackstone man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Nottoway County five days earlier.

Authorities said Daniel Morgan Smith lost control of his Chevrolet Trailblazer at a curve on Wednesday night while traveling east on Hungarytown Road about a quarter-mile west of The Grove Road.

The state police news release says Smith was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Emergency personnel transported him to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, where he “succumbed to his injuries.”

State police are continuing to investigate, according to the release.