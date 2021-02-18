State police respond to hundreds crashes as wintry weather hits much of Virginia

Law enforcement responded to hundreds of traffic crashes across Virginia on Thursday as sleet and freezing rain turned some roads into skating rinks, although the worst-case scenarios did not materialize in the Richmond area.

Freezing rain amounts by Thursday evening hadn't been high enough to trigger widespread power outages like last weekend, though thousands of customers in Southside Virginia came into the new winter storm with the power still out from the last one.

As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dominion Energy reported 1,241 customers were without power system-wide, including 93 in the Richmond metro and Tri-Cities area. An estimated 10,000 Dominion customers were affected by the icy weather between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, including 1,500 in the Richmond and Tri-Cities area.

However, after an afternoon lull, another wave of freezing precipitation was in the forecast for Thursday night and early Friday morning, carrying the threat of more havoc for the roads and power grids.

“Customers shouldn’t let their guard down,” said Dominion Energy spokesman Ray Daudani. “We expect the inclement weather may continue overnight and into Friday morning. We encourage customers to stay prepared for the possibility of power outages as ice continues to accumulate.”