State police respond to hundreds crashes as wintry weather hits much of Virginia

Law enforcement responded to hundreds of traffic crashes across Virginia on Thursday as sleet and freezing rain turned some roads into skating rinks, although the worst-case scenarios did not materialize in the Richmond area.
Freezing rain amounts by Thursday evening hadn't been high enough to trigger widespread power outages like last weekend, though thousands of customers in Southside Virginia came into the new winter storm with the power still out from the last one.
As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dominion Energy reported 1,241 customers were without power system-wide, including 93 in the Richmond metro and Tri-Cities area. An estimated 10,000 Dominion customers were affected by the icy weather between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, including 1,500 in the Richmond and Tri-Cities area.
However, after an afternoon lull, another wave of freezing precipitation was in the forecast for Thursday night and early Friday morning, carrying the threat of more havoc for the roads and power grids.
“Customers shouldn’t let their guard down,” said Dominion Energy spokesman Ray Daudani. “We expect the inclement weather may continue overnight and into Friday morning. We encourage customers to stay prepared for the possibility of power outages as ice continues to accumulate.”
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Virginia State Police had responded to 385 traffic crashes and 255 disabled vehicles since midnight. The majority of those crashes involved only damage to vehicles, a state police spokeswoman said. In the Richmond Division, troopers had responded to 94 traffic crashes and 45 disabled vehicles. The Richmond Division extends from the Northern Neck in the east to Louisa County in the west, and from King George County in the north to Dinwiddie and Nottoway counties south and west of Petersburg.
State police said a truck driver from Georgia has been charged with reckless driving after crashing his tractor-trailer in Hanover County on Thursday morning. Troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 95 north at mile marker 88 near the Sliding Hill Road exit. Police said the 2015 Freightliner truck ran off the left side of the road and wound up in the median facing south.
Richard Anderson, 27, of Milledgeville, Ga., was charged with reckless driving -- too fast for conditions. Police said Anderson was wearing a seatbelt and didn't report any injuries.
A single-vehicle fatal crash in Caroline County did not appear to be weather-related, state police said.
The Virginia Department of Transportation urged drivers to avoid nonessential travel Thursday night and Friday. Those who must go out should greatly reduce speed and allow extra time to reach their destinations, VDOT said.
Most roads throughout VDOT’s Richmond district were passable with caution, but there was a potential for icy patches or snow on the roadways. Crews were addressing slick spots with salt and sand.
GRTC suspended service Thursday due to unsafe conditions, but announced later in the day it plans to operate normal routes on Friday. However, customers were cautioned to prepare or service delays, particularly in the morning. GRTC officials said conditions might require detours on certain routes. Customers can check for service updates online at www.rideGRTC.com or by calling (804) 358-4782. The CARE Customer Service Call Center (804)-782-2273 will be open Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Most Richmond-area public schools – including Hanover, Henrico and Richmond – announced they would be closed Friday. Chesterfield County schools switched to a virtual learning day.
