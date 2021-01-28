State reading assessments show jump in number of students at risk of reading failure

Reading assessments for Virginia’s youngest learners show that significantly more kindergarteners and first graders are struggling to read on grade level than the year prior.
The number of kindergarteners and first graders in need of early reading intervention shot up 10% year over year, according to Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening data, a tool used by all Virginia school divisions except for Fairfax.
The PALS screening tests early learners on word recognition and spelling, along with oral reading and their understanding of the alphabet.
When students are found to be struggling, school divisions are able to deploy an array of so-called interventions funded by the state, including access to a trained reading specialist and volunteer tutors under the supervision of a teacher.
About 27% of kindergarteners and 28% of first graders assessed last Fall were found to have reading loss, meaning that they were at a high risk of failing reading in the 3rd grade. In Fall 2019 those numbers were 17% and 18%, respectively.
Latino students saw a large jump, with nearly half of those kindergarteners at risk for reading failure, up from 32.7%. ELL students, the majority of whom are Hispanic in Virginia, saw a 12.4% jump in the number of first graders in need of reading interventions. Black kindergarteners saw an 8.8% increase in students identified for reading intervention, and a 12.2% increase for first grade.
The number of low-income first graders who need reading intervention is now at 40.6%, much higher than Fall 2019's 25.8%.
The number of white students at high risk for reading failure in first grade jumped from 13.3% to 22.3% in first grade. For white students in kindergarten, those numbers went from 13.9% to 21.3%.
There was no discussion among state Board members about the data.
VDOE officials said that because of the data, they plan to work with the department's EdEquity office to come up with professional development for teachers to best support students from different demographics. The VDOE offered guidance to teach ELL students during remote learning, and created a webinar series that addresses early childhood literacy for teachers.
The Department said these trends were similar across remote and in-person administration of the test. About 55% of students who took the test did so remotely. 67 out of 132 school districts were fully remote at the beginning of the school year. However, VDOE officials still attribute the learning loss to time away from school.
The statistics show the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Black and Latino learners, a trend that many education experts feared was coming as long as schools weren’t operating in full capacity. Heading into the school year, kids were already behind because of school closures, according to a study from McKinsey & Company.
The firm predicted achievement gaps would disproportionately impact students of color and that students on average could lose five to nine months of learning, with students of color losing six to twelve months of learning gains due to school closures.
Virginia's public school enrollment fell during the pandemic. According to VDOE officials, public school enrollment in the state dropped by 45,000 students, with most enrollment being lost in districts that aren’t offering in-person instruction.
Since the beginning of the school year, more school districts have moved away from fully remote learning. On the first day of school, 67 districts were virtual. Now, just 42 are fully virtual.
Also on Thursday, the Virginia Board of Education approved the consolidation of the City of Covington and Alleghany County school divisions. In 2019, the two divisions came to the Board in hopes to address declining enrollment in both school divisions. That will take effect in 2022.
