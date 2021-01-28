State reading assessments show jump in number of students at risk of reading failure

The number of low-income first graders who need reading intervention is now at 40.6%, much higher than Fall 2019's 25.8%.

The number of white students at high risk for reading failure in first grade jumped from 13.3% to 22.3% in first grade. For white students in kindergarten, those numbers went from 13.9% to 21.3%.

There was no discussion among state Board members about the data.

VDOE officials said that because of the data, they plan to work with the department's EdEquity office to come up with professional development for teachers to best support students from different demographics. The VDOE offered guidance to teach ELL students during remote learning, and created a webinar series that addresses early childhood literacy for teachers.

The Department said these trends were similar across remote and in-person administration of the test. About 55% of students who took the test did so remotely. 67 out of 132 school districts were fully remote at the beginning of the school year. However, VDOE officials still attribute the learning loss to time away from school.