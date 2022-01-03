 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State troopers responded to 313 crashes and 277 disabled vehicles statewide during first 10 1/2 hours of winter storm
0 Comments
breaking top story

State troopers responded to 313 crashes and 277 disabled vehicles statewide during first 10 1/2 hours of winter storm

  • 0
Weather-related crash in Culpeper County earlier Monday

Virginia State Police responded to this crash earlier Monday at state Route 29 at state Route 15 in Culpeper County.

 Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police responded to 313 crashes and 277 disabled and stuck motorists across Virginia during the first 10 1/2 hours of the new year's first major snow, sleet and rain event, the agency reported Monday morning.

The majority of the crashes involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported fatalities thus far.

The majority of the crashes and disabled vehicles — 108 and 52, respectively — occurred in the Richmond Division between 12:01 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., police reported.

As of 10:30 a.m., state troopers currently were responding to 137 active traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state. That included a jackknifed tractor-trailer that blocked the westbound lanes on Interstate 64 at the 168 mile marker in Goochland County. There were no injuries and the tractor-trailer was hauling 18,000 pounds of plastic furniture.

Police said the traffic crashes and disabled vehicles were caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions, and asked people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. "The drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to you or your passenger or the cost of a repair," police said in a statement.

In other regions of the state, from 12:01 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. state police responded to:

Culpeper Division: 37 disabled vehicles and 16 traffic crashes

Appomattox Division: 45 disabled vehicles and 43 traffic crashes

Wytheville Division: 56 disabled vehicles and 31 traffic crashes

Chesapeake Division: 11 disabled vehicles and 30 traffic crashes

Salem Division: 41 disabled vehicles & 48 traffic crashes

Fairfax Division: 43 disabled vehicles & 33 traffic crashes

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A number of school districts delay start date after holidays as COVID cases surge

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News