State troopers responded to 313 crashes and 277 disabled vehicles statewide during first 10 1/2 hours of winter storm

Virginia State Police responded to 313 crashes and 277 disabled and stuck motorists across Virginia during the first 10 1/2 hours of the new year's first major snow, sleet and rain event, the agency reported Monday morning.

The majority of the crashes involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported fatalities thus far.

The majority of the crashes and disabled vehicles — 108 and 52, respectively — occurred in the Richmond Division between 12:01 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., police reported.

As of 10:30 a.m., state troopers currently were responding to 137 active traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state. That included a jackknifed tractor-trailer that blocked the westbound lanes on Interstate 64 at the 168 mile marker in Goochland County. There were no injuries and the tractor-trailer was hauling 18,000 pounds of plastic furniture.

Police said the traffic crashes and disabled vehicles were caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions, and asked people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. "The drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to you or your passenger or the cost of a repair," police said in a statement.